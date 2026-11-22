Discover deep-cut Thanksgiving TV episodes from It's Always Sunny, Bob's Burgers, and Succession that offer superior holiday storytelling beyond typical streaming lists.

Every November, streaming platforms and entertainment publications circulate identical lists of best Thanksgiving television episodes. These recurring recommendations typically highlight the holiday flashbacks from Friends, the parade mishaps from Seinfeld, and the tofurkey served by Mrs. Kim on Gilmore Girls. While these specific episodes have rightfully earned their place in pop culture history, the holiday serves as an intense pressure cooker for high-quality television.

Why Standard Holiday Lists Are Insufficient

Those familiar with one best Thanksgiving TV list have essentially seen them all because the content never changes. The standard formula involves one table, excessive wine, and relatives who know exactly which buttons to push. This environment creates a meal that no character can escape, leading to inevitable conflict. Many episodes celebrate the day by focusing on stuffing faces and cringing at historical re-tellings of Pilgrims and Native Americans getting along.

Also read Robb Report Lists 10 Best Thanksgiving Cocktails Including Sasha Petraske's Autumn Manhattan

For every episode that makes the annual rotation, there is another just as good that never gets its due recognition. The Thanksgiving TV canon runs significantly deeper than most viewers realize. These overlooked episodes are the ones worth adding to your viewing queue immediately rather than relying on stale recommendations.

It's Always Sunny Inverts Holiday Traditions

In the episode The Gang Squashes Their Beefs from the series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the group decides to use Thanksgiving dinner to make peace with everyone they have wronged. This decision comes after nine seasons of burning bridges across Philadelphia. The motivation is not guilt but a practical necessity because the gang has run out of places to go.

Dennis, played by Glenn Howerton, tallies up the bars, restaurants, and entire neighborhoods they have been banned from. The only solution anyone can come up with is inviting the McPoyles, the Waitress, played by Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Liam, played by Jimmi Simpson, and other recurring casualties of the Gang's sociopathy. They invite these guests to Mac and Dennis' apartment for a reconciliation feast.

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The dinner devolves almost immediately because every attempt at an apology turns into a new argument. The food fight starts early, and the episode ends with the Gang barricading their guests inside the apartment. They drill the door shut and leave while the place catches fire. This serves as the season finale and works as a perfect inversion of what a Thanksgiving episode is supposed to do.

Where most shows use the holiday to bring people together, It's Always Sunny uses it to prove that some people are fundamentally incapable of change. The episode is funnier for being honest about the group's inability to reform, making it a standout entry in the genre.

Bob's Burgers Solves a Holiday Mystery

In the episode Turkey in a Can from Bob's Burgers, Bob Belcher, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, takes his Thanksgiving turkey extremely seriously. When his carefully brined bird keeps ending up in the toilet, he treats the situation as a crime scene. The kids all have motives for the sabotage, mostly to mess with Bob.

Linda, voiced by John Roberts, is too cheerful to be innocent, and Gayle, voiced by Megan Mullally, has cats lurking around with unclear intentions. Every time Bob replaces the turkey, it winds back up in the toilet. He goes through three birds before the episode is over, heightening the tension and absurdity.

The payoff is both absurd and oddly sweet because Bob has been sleepwalking and putting the turkey in the toilet himself. He is dreaming about potty-training a young Tina, played by Dan Mintz. This reveal could only work on Bob's Burgers, where the emotional logic is always a little sideways but completely sincere. The episode wraps up a holiday mystery with Bob coming to terms with his kids growing up.

Ghosts and Succession Offer Unique Perspectives

In the episode Planes, Shanes and Automobiles from Ghosts, the story sends Sam on a book tour road trip with ghost Pete, played by Richie Moriarty. An airline strike threatens to strand them and wreck their Thanksgiving plans. Back at Woodstone, the ghosts are fed up with Jay's inability to meet their demands while Sam is gone, so they recruit Kyle, played by Ben Feldman.

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Kyle immediately one-ups Jay at ghost-sitting, and the rivalry between them becomes a low-key highlight of the whole season. The episode ends with Kyle joining the Arondekars' first Thanksgiving at Woodstone. The found-family energy of that final scene is something Ghosts has always done well, even when the rest of the TV landscape has moved on from network sitcoms.

In the episode I Went to Market from Succession, the Roys sit down for Thanksgiving dinner five episodes into the series. Logan, played by Brian Cox, hosts at his penthouse, and the guest list alone is a disaster waiting to happen. His estranged brother Ewan, played by James Cromwell, shows up from Canada.

Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong, is quietly building a vote of no confidence. Connor, played by Alan Ruck, brings Willa, played by Justine Lupe, and raises eyebrows across the table. Tom, played by Matthew Macfadyen, is starting to realize what he has actually signed up for. This episode demonstrates the show's ability to use the holiday to expose deep familial fractures.

The Value of Deep-Cut Holiday Programming

These specific episodes demonstrate that the holiday is a rich backdrop for storytelling that goes beyond simple comfort viewing. It's Always Sunny uses the holiday to highlight sociopathy, Bob's Burgers uses it to explore parental anxiety, Ghosts uses it to strengthen community bonds, and Succession uses it to dramatize corporate betrayal. Viewers looking for fresh content should move beyond the standard recommendations. The Thanksgiving TV canon is vast and includes these high-quality productions that offer distinct narrative structures. These episodes provide fresh perspectives on the holiday that are often more memorable than the traditional staples.

The quality of television produced during this specific holiday window is undeniable. Writers use the constrained timeline and high emotional stakes to create compelling drama and comedy. By exploring these deeper cuts, audiences can find new favorites that will likely join the permanent rotation of holiday viewing in future years.

Streaming services should consider promoting these less mainstream options to diversify their holiday programming lists. The next time a best Thanksgiving TV list appears, consider skipping the usual suspects. Instead, queue up these episodes that prove the holiday is a pressure cooker for truly exceptional television storytelling.