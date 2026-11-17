If you’re hosting Thanksgiving for your friends or family this year, you may want to add some flair to your meal with a decorative table setting.

A table setting is essentially the way you set your table before your guests have their meal. Table settings can include plates, bowls, glasses, cutlery, centerpieces and other decor items.

Whether your event is casual or formal, you may choose to keep it simple or set the table with an elaborate array of decorative objects and fine tableware.doesn’t need an intricate fold to look nice, but several easy-to-learn folds will make your table setting stand out. Rolling your napkins and securing them with ribbons or napkin rings is a fold that adds convenience and class to your table setting.

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Many people even put their guests’ silverware in the rolled napkins for added flair. Like rolled napkins, napkin pockets are a simple way to make your table setting look great and tuck your silverware away. After folding your napkin in half to form a rectangle, you simply fold one end to the middle. Once you’ve completed these folds, you can flip it over and fold it in half from left to right and then right to left.

When you flip your napkin back over, you’ll have a lovely pocket to hold your silverware. Perhaps the most straightforward napkin fold is a standard rectangle. Although this fold is simple, it has a stylish look that fits formal and casual events. You can even set your guests’ silverware on top of the napkin to keep things tidy.

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Kids are less likely to care about their table setting, although you can still make things fun for them. In many cases, you may opt for plastic cutlery and tableware over your fine dishes to ensure they aren’t damaged. Children’s napkins can be folded in the same way as the adults, and you may even consider printing off some fun Thanksgiving coloring sheets to help them pass the time until dinner is ready.

You can’t go wrong with a simple fall-color theme when it comes to Thanksgiving table settings. Shades of red, orange and yellow will mimic the fall foliage and give your table a holiday feel. Other popular options are turkeys, words of thanks and even the standard white-and-gold color scheme. No matter how well-mannered your guests are, accidents happen.

It’s a good idea to get durable dishes and decor that can withstand being dropped. If you opt for plasticware, try to get a set that can support generous servings of turkey, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving favorites. Between cooking, cleaning and greeting guests, Thanksgiving can be chaotic. You don’t want to overextend yourself by choosing a Thanksgiving table setting that is overly complicated.

If you plan on having a lot of guests, it is a good idea to keep things simple and maybe even consider disposable cutlery or tableware. Napkin folds don’t need to be intricate to look classy, and remember, you’re going to have to clean and do dishes after your guests leave as well. Cloth napkins can typically be purchased for around $15-$30. If you want classy disposable tableware, you’ll likely spend between $20-$30, depending on the number of guests.

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As for centerpieces and decor, they typically range between $10-$30. Utensils are typically placed in order of use, with forks on the left and knives and spoons on the right.

However, it can be easier and just as aesthetically pleasing to fold your cutlery in a napkin. Centerpieces aren’t necessary, and depending on your number of guests and amount of space, the table setting might be more comfortable without it. CoastalKraftWorks Thanksgiving Table Wood Fall Decor SignsThese table decor items can be placed on top of or behind your guests’ tableware to add an extra flair to your setting.

This classy table setting decor is relatively affordable and comes with four words of thanks that fit the Thanksgiving theme. You can personalize the words and use them as nameplates if you prefer. What you need to know:Although this set is meant to be disposable, many buyers liked them so much they decided to wash them and keep them. These gold-rimmed disposable dishes are both classy and durable.

Top Thanksgiving napkinsThese affordable cloth napkins come in all the fall colors you need for a perfect Thanksgiving table setting. The TableLinensforLess Thanksgiving napkin set comes with either six or 12 cloth napkins. These fabric napkins are vibrant and machine-washable. Prices listed reflect time and date of publication and are subject to change.