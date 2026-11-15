Best Tech Gifts for College Students and Holiday Shoppers

Explore a curated selection of tech gifts suitable for college students and holiday shoppers, featuring products like the Go Ultra action camera, Segway Max G2 electric scooter, and Bose QuietComfort headphones.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.is always a top category during the holidays, but the best tech gifts aren’t just for gadget enthusiasts.

From fitness to adventure sports, there’s tech that can suit almost any hobby. If you know someone who’s heading to college, plenty of tech gifts go beyond essentials like laptops and tablets. An electric scooter can be a convenient way to get around campus, for example, while a good pair of headphones is crucial for study sessions.

Also read The Best Christmas Gifts for Your Style-Obsessed Loved Ones

Beyond the campus, tech gifts can include outdoor gear like action cameras, which aren’t just for snowboarding and mountain biking — they can be a great option for travel, too. Fitness trackers are a growing category as well, and range from smartwatches to more discreet rings.

If you’re looking for a powerful action camera, the Go Ultra is a versatile option; it shoots video in 4K at 60fps, and the bundle comes with various accessories to accommodate different scenarios, including a magnetic pendant for hands-free shooting. The camera itself weighs a mere 50g, so it won’t weigh you down if you’re wearing it to film workouts or other action content. Know someone who needs to get around in a hurry?

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The Segway Max G2 electric scooter is a solid option. With speeds of up to 22 mph and up to 43 miles of range, it’s a viable option for commuting or getting around a college campus. It also works with the Apple Find My network, so you can keep tabs on it anywhere you can’t bring it inside. Bose’s QuietComfort Headphones feature excellent all-day comfort and impressive performance.

The earcups have intuitive tactile controls, with physical buttons to raise and lower volume, control playback, and adjust the noise-canceling level. They’re also lightweight and come with a compact but protective carrying case, so they’re a good option for travel. Know someone who’s trying to meet health goals? The Oura Ring 5 is a stylish, slim ring that’s available in a wide range of colors.

It can be used to track metrics including sleep, activity, stress, heart health, metabolic health, and more. Because it’s 40% smaller than the Oura Ring 4, it can be worn more comfortably for longer. It also boasts up to a week of battery life, so you can go longer between charges. Another action camera option is Insta360’s X5, which shoots 8K video and features 360-degree capture thanks to the dual lenses.

AI processing delivers brighter images for filming at night, while the virtual gimbal helps stabilize action shots. As for audio, a wind guard helps reduce distortion. The camera has up to 180 minutes of battery life, with fast charging to quickly get back to filming. The Sport Open earbuds feature the clip-on style that Bose popularized in a workout-ready package.

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They feature IP54 dust and water resistance, making them suited to daily gym use, and the aware, open-ear design makes them well suited for outdoor workouts like cycling and running. The earbuds feature up to seven hours of battery life and up to 22 with the case. They’re a great option for the fitness-minded music enthusiast on your list.

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