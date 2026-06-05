Best Swim Shorts for Women: Comfortable and Stylish Options for Water Activities and Beyond

This article presents a curated selection of swim shorts for women seeking an alternative to traditional bikini bottoms. It covers various styles ranging from hot pant-length to longer board shorts, highlighting key features such as built-in briefs, pocket designs, fabric quality, and fit. The recommendations are based on firsthand testing and input from style experts, catering to different preferences for coverage, comfort, and activity-specific needs.

When it comes to swimwear, many women prefer options that offer a bit more coverage than the average bikini bottom, especially for active water-based pursuits like paddling, kayaking, surfing, and boogie boarding.

Swim shorts can be an ideal solution, combining the comfort and modesty of shorts with the functionality required for swimming. After consulting with a group of stylish individuals and personally testing numerous styles, I have compiled a list of the best swim shorts for women that look good and provide adequate coverage. One standout option comes from Roxy, a brand embraced by influencer Allie Ayres. She praises the Roxy Coastal Radiance 5" shorts for their surfer-girl aesthetic and practical design.

The five-inch inseam offers sufficient coverage for diving into waves while also being long enough to double as casual daywear-perfect for a post-beach ice-cream run. Ayres pairs them with a white bikini top for swimming and channels a retro vibe on land with a raglan T-shirt and Vans slip-ons. Please note that many sizes of these Roxy shorts are currently sold out, but restock notifications are available on the product page.

For those seeking a more athletic look, Athleta's Surge swim shorts are highly recommended by senior editor Jen Trolio. She specifically sought out the least cheeky option for community pool outings with her kids. The Surge shorts deliver slightly more coverage and a looser fit without crossing into bulky board-short territory. An integrated built-in bikini brief eliminates the need for layering.

Similarly, Carve Designs' Lorenzo Swim Short shares a comparable design but with a slightly shorter inseam. It also features a built-in bikini brief lined with grippy material to keep it in place. The looser, more athletic silhouette makes these suitable for kayaking or paddle boarding, and they include front and zippered back pockets for added utility. Aerie's Mid Rise Boy Shorts offer a budget-friendly alternative reminiscent of a pricier pair from Wallein.

They have a hot pant-like fit with a shorter length than the Wallein version. The fabric feels thinner, but for less than half the cost, they represent solid value.

Meanwhile, Popflex swim shorts impressed with their thick, substantial fabric and playful details like side ties adorned with starfish and seahorse charms. The foldover waistband and back pockets enhance the shorts aesthetic, though they remain more revealing than traditional board shorts. Popflex also provides a wide array of fun, tropical prints and mix-and-match tops. Active moms especially appreciate the convenience of swim shorts.

Style consultant Kate Venezio champions Kitty and Vibe designs for their comfort, coverage, and curve-flattering fit. She highlights the high waist and "just the right amount of cheekiness," noting the thick, high-quality fabric that has endured multiple seasons of beach, pool, and lake outings. The brand excels in inclusive sizing, ranging from XS to 6X, and offers tops with specialized cup sizing for D-G cups with smaller bands-a rarity that Venezio, a 34DDD, values greatly.

Kitty and Vibe tops mix and match seamlessly with the shorts, creating versatile swim ensembles for activities from kayaking to cliff jumping





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Swim Shorts Women's Swimwear Water Activities Coverage Comfort Surfing Kayaking Beachwear Bikini Alternatives Athleta Roxy Popflex Aerie Kitty And Vibe

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