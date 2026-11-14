Best Supernatural Western Alternatives to Netflix Anime Bass X Machina

Discover top supernatural Western films like Priest and Near Dark that match the steampunk and sci-fi vibes of the acclaimed Netflix series Bass X Machina.

The critically acclaimed Netflix anime series Bass X Machina has captivated audiences by blending Western, steampunk, and sci-fi genres into a unique narrative. Based on the legendary real-life bounty hunter Bass Reeves, the show presents an alternate-history version of his life, featuring a cyborg arm that did not exist in reality. The series currently holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is praised for its inventive approach to the Western genre, incorporating horror and steampunk elements to create a distinct visual style.

Steampunk And Sci-Fi Western Films

For viewers seeking similar thematic experiences, several films offer the same blend of historical setting and speculative fiction. Paul Bettany stars in the 2011 film Priest, which serves as a flawed but visually striking adaptation of a cult vampire manga. The movie attempts to establish Bettany as an action star, and while it received mixed reviews and underperformed financially, it shares the closest aesthetic similarities to Bass X Machina among the available options. The film operates as a mix of a traditional post-apocalyptic Western and a steampunk anime.

Also read Bass says her election defeat was part of a national wave, with voters demanding change

In Priest, Bettany plays the titular warrior who travels across a vast desert on a hover bike. The story functions as a stealth remake of The Searchers, where the protagonist seeks to rescue his kidnapped niece from a horde of vampires. The cast includes Karl Urban as the villain, Maggie Q, Christopher Plummer, and Lily Collins. Despite stilted dialogue, the film provides well-executed action and impressive production design. It runs under 80 minutes without credits, ensuring it does not overstay its welcome for viewers looking for a concise supernatural Western experience.

John Carpenter's Martian Western Adventure

Another notable entry in the genre is Ghosts Of Mars, a 2001 Space Western directed by John Carpenter. As the penultimate film in Carpenter's career, the poor reception it received led the filmmaker to retreat into semi-retirement. The movie is set in the year 2176 on Mars, yet it functions very much as a traditional Western. The red planet is depicted as a vast, dusty Old West wasteland dotted with remote outposts, where heroes face off against miners possessed by the spirits of the planet's former inhabitants.

Advertisement

The film features a young Jason Statham among the heroes battling the possessed miners. Although Ghosts Of Mars suffers from chintzy sets and special effects, and its flashback structure is considered needlessly convoluted, it offers a creative blend of classic Western tropes with futuristic technology. When approached with the right mindset as a tongue-in-cheek B-movie actioner, the film delivers a trashy good time that appeals to fans of the genre mashup found in Bass X Machina.

Horror Undertones In Classic Westerns

High Plains Drifter, released in 1973, offers a different flavor of supernatural Western through its eerie moral ambiguity. Clint Eastwood not only stars in the film but also directs himself in this tale. The plot follows Eastwood's character, known as The Stranger, who arrives in an isolated mining town and is hired to protect the citizens from bandits seeking vengeance. However, The Stranger has his own agenda and is intent on making the town pay for its past wrongs.

The film carries undeniable horror undertones, heavily implying that The Stranger is a supernatural being. In the finale, he paints the town red and renames it Hell, adding to the unsettling atmosphere. It is considered one of Eastwood's meanest movies, featuring a grueling sequence where a character is whipped to death. Over 50 years later, audiences continue to debate whether The Stranger is a spirit, adding to the film's enduring legacy and power.

Cult Favorites Blending Horror And Neo-Western

Kathryn Bigelow's Near Dark, released in 1987, combines horror and Neo-Western elements in a way that has since become a beloved cult item. Although the film bombed upon its initial release, it is now savagely violent and oddly beautiful, thanks to its ethereal Tangerine Dream score and the depiction of desert landscapes. Bigelow successfully makes audiences care about the vampire gang despite their horrific actions, portraying them as a family with complex dynamics of love and hate.

Advertisement

The film's unique appeal lies in how the clan treats trapped patrons of an isolated bar like cattle, making the bar massacre all the more disturbing. Despite the presence of modern technology such as automatic weapons and cars, Bigelow ensures the film feels like it takes place in the 1880s rather than the 1980s. These films provide essential viewing for fans of Bass X Machina, offering diverse takes on supernatural Westerns until a potential second season arrives.