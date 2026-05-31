Best Streaming Bundles to Save Money in 2025

Explore top streaming service bundles that combine Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Peacock, and ESPN Unlimited into single monthly payments, offering significant savings and consolidated access to movies, TV shows, and live sports.

Streaming services initially emerged as cost-effective alternatives to traditional cable television, offering vast libraries of on-demand content without commercial interruptions. However, the landscape has shifted dramatically as numerous platforms have incrementally raised subscription fees, eroding their initial price advantage.

Compounding this issue is the fragmentation of content across exclusive silos, making it nearly impossible for viewers to access everything through a single service. Consequently, many consumers find themselves subscribing to multiple platforms to enjoy diverse programs, leading to substantial monthly expenses. To counteract this trend, providers have introduced bundled packages that combine several subscriptions into one consolidated payment, often at a discounted rate.

These bundles not only reduce overall costs but also simplify access by aggregating content from different sources under a unified interface. Among the most popular and financially advantageous are combinations that pair major services like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Peacock, each offering unique libraries and occasional savings that can exceed forty percent compared to individual plans. The Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle, for instance, has been available since 2024 and comes in ad-supported and ad-free tiers.

The ad-inclusive version costs $19.99 per month, while the premium ad-free option is priced at $32.99. Individually, these services would cost $11.99 for Disney+ with ads, $18.99 for Disney+ without ads, $7.99 for Hulu with ads, $18.99 for Hulu without ads, and $16.99 for HBO Max with ads or $20.99 without ads, depending on the plan.

By opting for the bundle, subscribers can save approximately $13 monthly (about 42%) on the ad-supported tier and around $21 monthly (roughly 41%) on the ad-free tier. For those uninterested in HBO Max's offerings, a Disney+ and Hulu-only bundle is available at $12.99 per month with ads and $19.99 without ads. Purchasing both services separately would cost $23.98 for ad-supported plans and $37.98 for ad-free plans, resulting in savings of $10.99 and $17.99 respectively-effectively getting one service nearly for free.

Another notable combination is the Apple TV+ and Peacock bundle, introduced after both platforms raised their prices in 2024 and 2025. Peacock's Premium Monthly plan increased from $9.99 to $12.99, while its Premium Plus Monthly saw a $3 hike. Apple TV+ also underwent its first price increase since 2023. The bundle offers both services for $14.99 per month with ads on Peacock, or $19.99 for an ad-free Peacock experience.

Separate subscriptions would total $22.98 for ad-supported plans and $27.98 for ad-free, meaning annual savings of at least $107.88. This package is particularly appealing to sports enthusiasts, as Apple TV+ streams Formula 1 and all Major League Soccer matches, while Peacock carries NBA, MLB, and Premier League games.

For a broader sports-focused bundle, the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited package integrates extensive live sports coverage, including soccer leagues like La Liga and Bundesliga, college football, NBA, WNBA, NFL, NHL, and WWE. Priced at $35.99 per month for the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu tier, and $44.99 for the ad-free premium version, this bundle saves subscribers $17 compared to buying each service individually.

These bundled offerings represent a strategic response to both rising individual costs and content sprawl, providing a more economical and convenient way for viewers to access a wide array of entertainment without breaking the bank





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Streaming Bundles Save Money Disney+ Hulu HBO Max Apple TV+ Peacock ESPN Sports Subscription Deals Ad-Supported Vs Ad-Free

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