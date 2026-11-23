Oscar Molinar, professional stylist and BestReviews beauty and skin care expert, has tips for choosing skin care gifts for men as well as some recommendations.

During the holidays, many skin care and beauty brands release sets with full-size or trial-size products that make wonderful gifts. If you’re shopping for the men on your list, choosing the right option can be a bit intimidating.

, professional stylist and BestReviews beauty and skin care expert, has some tips for choosing skin care gifts for men as well as some recommendations for the best products and sets to give the men in your life this holiday season. When shopping for men’s skin care gifts, it’s essential to understand how men’s skin is different from women’s, though you’ll want to look for men’s skin care products with similar goals.

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“Most men care about having healthy-looking skin as much as women do,” Molinar said. ”They may not have elaborate skin care regimens, but they are interested in their skin’s appearance. ”According to Molinar, men’s skin can be up to 25% thicker than women’s. That’s why they’re not as prone to fine lines, but they can develop deep wrinkles from facial expressions they use regularly.

Most men have thick, coarse facial hair that requires daily shaving. This frequent shaving can irritate the skin and lead to nicks and razor bumps. Men’s oil production is twice that of women. They also have larger pores, making congested and acne-prone skin more likely.

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Men’s skin contains more collagen than women’s, and their collagen reduces at a constant rate over the years, as compared to women, who see a sharp reduction in collagen later in life. That means men’s skin tends to age more slowly than women’s.

However, this difference isn’t always obvious because men generally aren’t as focused on sun protection as women and often don’t wear .

“This UV damage can age a man’s skin significantly, so they don’t see the benefits of that slower aging,” Molinar explained. If you’re looking for skin care gifts for the men on your holiday shopping list, Molinar recommends going with sets. Even those that contain trial-size products typically contain a 30-day supply, which is the recommended amount of time to use a product to determine if it works for your skin.

It’s also a smart idea to look for brands or products that use ingredients suitable for all skin types. For example, according to Molinar, ceramides are an ingredient that everyone can benefit from. They help boost cellular function, lock moisture into the skin, prevent irritation and protect against environmental damage. , which is an antioxidant that can help brighten and repair the skin, and niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that treats acne, dark spots, dryness, irritation and more.

If you’re shopping for a guy who isn’t that into skin care, Molinar suggests sticking to body care, fragrance or shaving kits. This impressive nine-piece beard grooming kit contains everything needed to keep a beard neat and healthy.

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In addition to products like beard shampoo and conditioner oil, it also comes with a stainless steel straight razor, beard brush, beard comb, mustache scissors and a travel bag to keep everything secure. This handheld facial massager comes with three attachments that can help massage the face with different techniques, one of which can add heat. It can help relieve headaches and jaw pain.

This body care set includes a shower oil and hand cream to keep skin smooth and hydrated in cold, dry weather. The products contain sweet almond oil and shea butter to help nourish and soften. This set includes everything needed to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize and protect the skin. The formulas are suitable for all skin types and are dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.

The moisturizer and lip balm contain SPF. All the products are in TSA-approved sizes for travel. This kit is a good bet for any man who wants to treat and diminish fine lines, wrinkles and other visible signs of aging. It includes a trial-size antiaging serum, antiaging moisturizer and eye cream, which contain potent, natural ingredients, such as caffeine, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. They’re all vegan and cruelty-free.

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