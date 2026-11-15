Best Shows Like The Mentalist on Netflix

Discover top Netflix series similar to The Mentalist. Explore procedural dramas and crime thrillers featuring complex characters, trauma, and unique investigative methods.

The procedural drama genre continues to captivate audiences with its blend of mystery, character depth, and high-stakes investigations. For viewers seeking a series comparable to The Mentalist, Netflix offers several compelling options that mirror the show's unique appeal. The Mentalist stands as one of the most acclaimed procedural dramas of the 2010s, introducing audiences to Patrick Jane, portrayed by Simon Baker. This series set a high bar for character-driven crime stories that balance engaging case-of-the-week plots with deep personal arcs.

Core Elements of The Mentalist

Created by Bruno Heller, The Mentalist follows Patrick Jane, a former psychic who now serves as a consultant to the California Bureau of Investigation. His career as a psychic medium was entirely a fraud, yet he utilized highly developed observational skills to read people effectively. Jane employs these same sharp skills to solve murders, driven by a desire for justice after a personal tragedy. He carries significant trauma related to the murder of his family, which motivates his relentless pursuit of the serial killer Red John. The show combines a charming but broken lead character with intricate cases, creating a dynamic that resonates with fans.

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Will Trent and Similar Protagonists

Will Trent is a police procedural TV series based on the book series by author Karin Slaughter. The title character is played by Ramón Rodríguez and serves as a Special Agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Trent solves a high volume of cases using incredible observation skills, similar to Patrick Jane. He faces substantial personal challenges, including severe dyslexia and a history of abandonment in foster homes. Both Jane and Trent use unconventional investigative methods, balancing dark personal struggles with humor. These shared traits make Will Trent a strong recommendation for fans of unconventional procedural leads.

Comedic Takes on Investigation

A Man on the Inside presents a comedic twist on the procedural genre, created by Michael Schur. The series is based on Maite Alberdi's 2020 documentary The Mole Agent. It introduces Charles, played by Ted Danson, a retired college engineering professor and widower. His daughter, Emily, played by Mary Elizabeth Ellis, encourages him to break his routine and reengage with life. Charles joins Kovalenko Investigations as an investigative assistant, starting with a missing necklace case at Pacific View Retirement Community. Like The Mentalist, the show features a charming investigator grieving a loved one, using his new career to find a new family.

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Complex Dynamics in Dead to Me

Dead to Me is a black comedy-crime thriller TV series created by Liz Feldman. The story follows Jen Harding, played by Christina Applegate, and Judy Hale, played by Linda Cardellini. They meet at a grief support group after Jen's husband dies in a hit-and-run. Judy claims to have lost her fiancé, but she is actually the hit-and-run driver who broke up with her. The women form a deep bond while Jen uncovers secrets about Judy's past. Although not a procedural, it shares themes of trauma, loss, and coping with humor, making it a great companion series.

Thrilling Hunts in The Following

The Following is a crime thriller TV show created by Kevin Williamson. It centers on Ryan Hardy, played by Kevin Bacon, a disgraced former FBI agent. Hardy is tasked with recapturing serial killer Joe Carroll, played by James Purefoy. Carroll has formed a cult of fanatical killers and orchestrated his own escape to humiliate Hardy. Like Patrick Jane, Ryan Hardy is on a mission driven by personal tragedy and a deep connection to his quarry. The show mirrors the intense cat-and-mouse dynamic found in The Mentalist, focusing on the psychological toll of hunting a dangerous killer.

Nordic Noir in Marcella

Marcella is a British Nordic noir detective TV series created by Hans Rosenfeldt. It follows Marcella Backland, played by Anna Friel, a former detective at the London Metropolitan Police. Backland returns to work to investigate three unsolved murders from 11 years earlier. Her return coincides with personal turmoil, as her husband of 15 years leaves her abruptly. Her two children are in boarding school during this chaotic time. The series offers a gritty, realistic take on the procedural genre, emphasizing the impact of personal life on professional duty.