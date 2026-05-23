Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis: Top Picks from Leading Podiatrists

This article provides insights into the best shoes for plantar fasciitis, including top picks from leading podiatrists, as well as highly rated options from retailers like, and

Those who deal with plantar fasciitis know the foot condition is no walk in the park. The sharp pains, heel tenderness, and stiff muscles might cause you to pause your regular exercise routine and make daily activities a challenge.

If you’re prone to this issue, it’s time to buy one of the best shoes for plantar fasciitis. Here are some top picks from leading podiatrists. The plantar fascia is a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of the foot, attaching the heel into the toes. Plantar fasciitis occurs when too much pressure damages or tears the tissue, causing tenderness when the heel is placed flat on the ground.

This condition affects approximately 2 million people every year, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. Several things put you at risk for plantar fasciitis, including having tight calves, especially if you wear shoes with a higher heel lift. To help you find the best shoes for plantar fasciitis, we rounded up top picks from leading podiatrists. Here are some highly rated options: 1. Vionic Men's Spanwick Sports Shoes





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Podiatrist Best Shoes Plantar Fasciitis Shoes For Plantar Fasciitis Top Picks Leading Podiatrists

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