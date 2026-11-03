Best -Selling Author Richard Paul Evans on His Career and the Impact of The Christmas Box

In this episode, David Osmond is joined by Richard Paul Evans, a renowned author best known for The Christmas Box and the Michael Vey series.They discuss Evans

In this episode, David Osmond is joined by Richard Paul Evans, a renowned author best known for The Christmas Box and the Michael Vey series.

They discuss Evans fascinating career, the impact of his charity, and exciting updates for what is next. A Utah teenager who was missing for more than a year was found safe after investigators followed leads across the country and internationally, the FBI said.

Also read Dr Richard Naylor Sleeps With 60,000 Bedbugs to Test Products Amid Peak Infestations

TheUtah Highway Patrol troopers were assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration with traffic stops on southbound Interstate 15 north of 400 South in SpringvilleA 7-year-old boy remained in critical condition Monday after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Spanish Fork. Spanish Fork police said officers, fireDelicate Arch Trail and its viewpoints were closed until the road was cleared, according to Arches National Park.

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The park shared an image of damage caused by fThe man connected to a federal investigation involving a missing teenager from Garden City, Utah has been booked into a county jail in Oregon.