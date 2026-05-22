Best Sci-Fi TV Shows and Their Qualities

The article discusses the history and popularity of the sci-fi genre in television and highlights some of the best sci-fi TV shows and their unique qualities.

The sci-fi genre has been a staple of fictional storytelling for over 200 years. Now there's a sizable lineup of the best sci-fi TV shows, but some series had long, impressive runs, like The X-Files and Stargate SG-1.

Others were given enough time to tell compelling stories and end without any major loose ends or cliffhangers, like Battlestar Galactica and 12 Monkeys. Some topics mentioned in the text are: final frontiers, time travel, aliens, dystopia, and the black mirror. The quiz on ScreenRant.com is titled 'The Ultimate Sci-Fi TV Trivia Quiz'





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Sci-Fi Genre Television Shows Fictional Storytelling History Grey Goo Theory Transhumanism Aliens History Of Science Fiction Futurology The X-Files

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