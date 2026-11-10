Best Sci-Fi TV Opening Lines From The Twilight Zone to Mr. Robot

A look at memorable sci-fi TV opening lines, from The Twilight Zone and Star Trek to Futurama, Battlestar Galactica, and Mr. Robot. Each line signals the tone of its series.

Science fiction television has produced some of the most memorable opening lines in the medium's history. A ScreenRant feature ranks ten of the best, and the list is built on one rule: the line must be spoken by a character, not shown as on-screen text.

The entries covered here include The Twilight Zone (1959-1964), The Outer Limits (1963-1965), Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969), Futurama (1999-Present), Battlestar Galactica (2003-2009), and Mr. Robot (2015-2019). Each opener works as a tone setter, and many are recognizable enough that viewers can name the show from the words alone.

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Early Anthology Openers Set a Mysterious Tone

The Twilight Zone opens with the line 'There Is A Fifth Dimension Beyond That Which Is Known To Man.' This version is used in season 1.

In season 2, the line was changed to the more familiar 'You're traveling through another dimension...' The source argues the original still creates the same effect.

The Outer Limits, which followed The Twilight Zone, opens with 'There Is Nothing Wrong With Your Television Set.' The line is spoken at the start of every episode.

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The source describes its ominous, slightly hammy intensity as a strong lead-in to one of the 1960s greatest science fiction shows. It also notes the series was more straightforward than The Twilight Zone and often skipped that show's philosophy.

Star Trek and Futurama Bring Scale and Humor

Star Trek: The Original Series is introduced with the line 'Space: The Final Frontier.' William Shatner often speaks it over the opening credits, and other crew members of the USS Enterprise also deliver the monologue.

The source says the USS Enterprise is a space-faring vessel in the year 2266. It argues the phrase probably inspired as much interest in the cosmos as any actual moon landing.

The closing phrase 'to boldly go where no man has gone before' perhaps eclipses everything else in the monologue, according to the source.

Futurama, the follow-up to The Simpsons from Matt Groening, opens its pilot with 'Space. It Seems To Go On And On Forever. But Then You Get To The End And The Gorilla Starts Throwing Barrels At You.'

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Philip J. Fry narrates a scene of space, but a quick zoom out reveals he is explaining a video game in the current year. The source calls this a bait-and-switch that introduces the show's sensibility.

Battlestar Galactica and Mr. Robot Open With Tension

Battlestar Galactica, which aired from 2003 to 2009, opens with the question 'Are You Alive?' It follows foreboding text that explains how the show reached the point viewers are watching.

An older man desperately works in a spaceship until the main doors open and two large, angry-looking robots enter. A woman in a red suit walks forward, asks the question, and then violently kisses him.

Mr. Robot, the 2015 techno-thriller starring Rami Malek, opens with 'What I'm About To Tell You Is Top-secret.' The source notes the line breaks the rule of show don't tell, but argues the exception works when the story is so engaging.

The line introduces Elliot Alderson, played by Malek, a socially awkward but brilliant computer engineer. He uses his hacking capabilities to act as a vigilante.

His dealings lead him to dark places and top-secret institutions. The source says the opening line makes clear that viewers will be along for the ride.