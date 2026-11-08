Discover the top science fiction series on Apple TV including Dark Matter, Murderbot, and For All Mankind. Explore award-winning shows with complex plots and stellar casts.

Apple TV has established itself as a premier destination for high-quality science fiction television, offering a diverse range of series that span from cerebral intellectual challenges to apocalyptic adventures and comedic relief. The platform currently hosts several standout titles that are not only defining the current landscape of the genre but are also considered among the best science fiction series produced in the last five years globally.

Dark Matter Explores Identity and Reality

Dark Matter, which premiered in 2024 and is currently ongoing, stands as a definitive example of hard science fiction that delves into existential questions about humanity and choice. The series stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist and college professor who is abducted by an alternate version of himself known as Jason2 and transported to a different reality.

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J Jason2 threatens to infiltrate Jason Dessen's life and replace him with his family if the original Jason fails to return to his own reality. This complex narrative is supported by a fantastic cast that includes Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, and Jimmi Simpson, who bring depth to the roles in this near-perfect sci-fi adaptation.

Based on the novel by Blake Crouch, the show uses its sci-fi premise to explore the concept of the road not taken and whether fate is defined by one's choices. With two seasons already completed and the second season wrapping up at the end of October 2026, the story was originally planned as a three-season arc, suggesting a likely conclusion to the narrative.

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Murderbot Blends Action with Social Commentary

Murderbot, set to premiere in 2025, offers a unique blend of sci-fi action and comedy led by Alexander Skarsgård as the title character. This private security construct has hacked its own governor module to become sentient, a dangerous position that requires it to pretend it remains an unthinking robot to avoid destruction.

The series explores themes of AI, sentient robots, and human nature as Murderbot attempts to blend in with an eccentric team of humans who begin to suspect something is amiss. Despite its powerful human-like body, the character displays relatable social awkwardness and a desire to binge-watch episodes of its favorite sci-fi show stored in its memory.

Alongside Skarsgård, the talented cast features Noma Dumezweni as team leader Ayda Mensah and David Dastmalchian as Gurathin, a construct and human hybrid. The show provides a sweet and funny tale about fitting in, acceptance, and understanding the weaknesses and complexities of human emotions.

Calls Delivers Unique Audio-Visual Horror

Calls, released in 2021, presents a mystery thriller format that is unlike any traditional television series, utilizing analog animation with geometric shapes, moving lines, and scrolling text. Every episode is structured as a phone call between two or more people discussing strange and terrifying happenings, creating a standalone story that pieces together into a larger narrative.

The series boasts an incredible voice cast including Aubrey Plaza, Clancy Brown, Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas, and Rosario Dawson, who lend their voices to bizarre tales ranging from non-human entities entering homes to receiving calls from one's own dead body.

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While the abstract visuals and audio-only dialogue may initially seem unconventional, viewers are encouraged to stick with it as the stories become deeply invested and terrifying by the end of the first episode. The show stands out for its innovative approach to storytelling and its ability to create tension through sound and minimal visual cues.

For All Mankind Rewrites Space History

For All Mankind, which has been airing since 2019, takes viewers on a journey through alternate history starting in 1969 when the Soviet Union achieves the first Moon landing ahead of the United States. This pivotal moment causes NASA to push forward with accelerated research projects, matching the Soviet decision to train female astronauts and ethnic minorities.

The series sets the stage for a dramatic expansion of space exploration and national competition, exploring the potential futures that could have emerged from this historical divergence. It serves as a compelling sci-fi drama that examines the societal and technological impacts of such a significant change in the global space race.

As these series continue to debut new seasons or conclude their runs, Apple TV remains a critical platform for fans of the genre, offering a rich tapestry of stories that challenge perceptions and entertain with high production values and stellar performances.