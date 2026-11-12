Best Sci-Fi Series: Devs 11.22.63 and Maniac Ranked by Collider

Collider ranks top science fiction series including Devs, 11.22.63, and Maniac, analyzing how these shows blend complex technology with deep human emotion and philosophical questions.

A writer for Collider expresses deep skepticism whenever a character in science fiction promises to eliminate human suffering through technology. The author notes that such promises usually result in misery in new ways, yet acknowledges the tempting nature of fixing past mistakes or reconnecting with lost loved ones. This perspective frames the review of three distinct series, highlighting how they explore the intersection of impossible inventions and ordinary human needs.

Devs Explores Determinism and Quantum Computing

The 2020 limited series 'Devs' transforms a corporate conspiracy into a philosophical argument regarding free will and determinism. Lily Chan, portrayed by Sonoya Mizuno, begins investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of her boyfriend, Sergei, after he joined a secret division at the technology company Amaya. This inquiry leads her to Forest, played by Nick Offerman, the enigmatic chief executive officer who operates an extraordinary quantum computer. The narrative suggests that this machine challenges fundamental beliefs about reality and the nature of existence.

Also read Disney Movies Ranked: Aladdin, Pirates of the Caribbean, and More

Forest is depicted as a character driven by the heartbreak of losing his daughter, which fuels his intellectual ambition. He believes the universe follows predetermined rules, a view that directly conflicts with Lily's stubborn refusal to accept that her choices are meaningless. Director Alex Garland created the series, making the isolated research facility feel almost religious in its atmosphere. The story makes individual actions feel consequential because the entire theory of existence depends on the outcome of their philosophical conflict.

11.22.63 Blends Time Travel with Intimate Romance

The 2016 miniseries '11.22.63' presents a proposition where a doorway in a diner leads to the year 1960. English teacher Jake Epping, played by James Franco, is tasked by his friend Al Templeton, portrayed by Chris Cooper, to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Based on the novel by Stephen King, the story follows Jake as he investigates Lee Harvey Oswald, only to discover that history actively resists being changed.

Advertisement

The narrative shifts focus when Jake meets Sadie Dunhill, played by Sarah Gadon, and his mission becomes complicated by his developing romance. Bridget Carpenter adapted the script, providing an intimate emotional center to King's enormous premise. Jake finds himself enjoying an ordinary life involving teaching and making friends, which creates numerous reasons to abandon his historic mission. The series ultimately frames time travel as an argument about love, where saving millions of strangers competes with the difficulty of walking away from a loved one.

Maniac Uses Simulation to Address Psychological Trauma

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the 2018 miniseries 'Maniac' features two troubled strangers, Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, who volunteer for an experimental pharmaceutical trial. Played by Emma Stone and Jonah Hill respectively, the pair undergoes treatment that places them inside elaborate simulated experiences to confront painful memories and relationships. The simulation becomes emotionally unstable, yet the story maintains remarkable emotional consistency throughout its bizarre adventures, which include scenarios involving a stolen lemur and crime stories.

Annie is devastated by the loss of her sister, while Owen feels disconnected from his family and the world. Even when their identities change within the experiment, their longing for genuine connection persists. The narrative emphasizes that their growing friendship offers something the expensive technology cannot guarantee. The two characters finally recognize each other's pain and decide that neither should face it alone, highlighting the show's focus on human connection over technological solutions.

Collider Highlights Emotional Depth in Sci-Fi Narratives

The reviews from Collider emphasize that the best science fiction stories make wild inventions feel inseparable from ordinary human needs. Each of the three series explores different aspects of this theme, from the deterministic universe of 'Devs' to the temporal paradoxes of '11.22.63' and the psychological simulations of 'Maniac'. The writer appreciates the frightened, stubborn, and sometimes foolish people who try to live with these technological advancements.

Advertisement

These series are part of a broader assessment of great screen futures that are not necessarily built for comfort. The analysis suggests that the most compelling stories are those that challenge the viewer's understanding of reality while remaining grounded in recognizable human emotions. By focusing on characters dealing with grief, love, and trauma, these shows provide a critical examination of the promises and perils of scientific progress.

Evaluation of Sci-Fi Worlds and Survival Factors

The Collider Survival Assessment offers an interactive long-range scan to determine which science fiction world a viewer would survive. This feature involves eight questions across five different worlds to provide an honest verdict. The assessment complements the editorial reviews by engaging audiences directly with the thematic elements of fear, resilience, and adaptation found in these narratives. It serves as a practical application of the emotional engagement described in the series reviews.

The consistent thread among these highly ranked series is their ability to use advanced concepts to explore profound personal struggles. Whether through quantum computing, time travel, or psychological simulation, the stories remain focused on the human experience. This approach ensures that the technology serves the narrative rather than overshadowing it, creating a more impactful and memorable viewing experience for the audience.