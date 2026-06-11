Best Running Trainers: Altra Experience Flow ST Road Stability Trainer Review

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Trainers are to runners what suitcases are to frequent flyers: highly essential, incredibly individual and yet a poor choice can make the overall experience either a seamless or underwhelming one.

Since I got into running seriously two years ago, I've tried out a range of the best running trainers alongside our team of expert reviewers, to test which would most improve my performance. This includes the fantastic Brooks Glycerin 23, Brooks Flex, as well as the highly sought-after Nike Vomero running trainers.

We've also put a series of the best running socks, running leggings and running headphones to the test, so if you're looking for a complete set-up, be sure to give those a read too





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Running Trainers Best Running Trainers Altra Experience Flow ST Road Stability Traine Brooks Glycerin 23 Brooks Flex Nike Vomero Running Trainers Running Socks Running Leggings Running Headphones

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