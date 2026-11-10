Best Roasting Pan Tips and Features from a BestReviews Expert

In celebration of holiday cooking, BestReviews expert Boudewijn shares essential tips for choosing a versatile roasting pan. Key features include side handles, depth of at least four inches, and a natural interior to avoid nonstick coating issues. The article highlights the pan's versatility for roasting meats, vegetables, and baking, recommending larger sizes for batch cooking and freezing.

Every cook needs a roasting pan, especially during the holidays when it’s time to prepare many beloved recipes. For tips on roasting pan s and finding the best ones on the market, we sought the advice of In addition to information about features and caring for a roasting pan, Boudewijn also included her favorite roasting pan s, useful accessories and cookware alternatives.is its versatility.

When asked what holiday dishes can be prepared in a roasting pan, Boudewijn said that the possibilities are almost limitless.

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“You can roast meat in a roasting pan, of course, but you can also roast winter vegetables, toast kale chips, make stuffing, bake a cake, you name it! ” she said.

“I even knew an adventurous chef who made a soufflé in one! Ultimately, it’s a pan and can function as such no matter what you’re cooking,” Boudewijn said. While any roasting pan will come in handy for making numerous delicious recipes, certain features are a must. The BestReviews cooking and baking expert weighed in on the features to look for in a quality pan.

“Mine need to have a handle on each side for easy lifting when it’s heavy. I like it to be at least four inches deep to allow for tall servings of casseroles or lasagna and a cocoon-like environment for even roasting,” Boudewijn said. When it comes to the interior of a pan, she advised that a nonstick surface isn’t always necessary.

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“I also prefer my pans to have a natural interior rather than nonstick,” Boudewijn said. “The coatings of nonstick can peel and degrade after a single nick from a knife or roasting rack. It’s easier to get those nice brown bits developed in the floor of a roasting pan when cooking meats. ”“Get the biggest one your budget and oven can manage.

Even if you’re only cooking for one, it’s a great investment for making big batches and freezing ready-made food, as well as roasting big meats and saving off pieces of it for later use in soups, casseroles and salads,” she said. Material is a factor too.

“My favorite roasting pans are stainless steel or porcelain for their great heat-retaining properties,” she said. Unfortunately, cleaning your roasting pan is a part of your holiday meal. Fortunately, Boudewijn’s pro tips will make cleanup a snap. You can also fill the pan with water and superheat it on the stovetop.

The oven’s too cumbersome with a full pan of sloshing water and doesn’t heat the water very fast. Hot water will loosen caramelized food more quickly than warm water. Boudewijn doesn’t mind the caramel “stains” on the exterior of a roasting pan.

“To me, it gives it character,” she said. Avoid harsh scrubbers like steel wool. They scratch like crazy and can damage other items in the sink . When you have a roasting pan in your kitchen cookware collection, chances are you’ll reach for it repeatedly.

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However, Boudewijn said that other items can be used in similar ways.for roasting birds, as it allows better access for the hot air to get under and around the bird, crisping up the maximum amount of skin. It works great for baking fajitas and vegetables,” she said, adding that a largeBoudewijn said that this roasting pan features a gorgeous design that looks great on a holiday table. It’s made of durable aluminum with an easy-to-clean ceramic finish.

Made of steel, this roaster has a classic, no-frills design and is available at an affordable price. A rack is included with your purchase. If you are looking for an oval roaster, this is the one to buy. It’s made of sleek stainless steel with long-lasting three-ply construction.

It includes both a lid and a rack. Boudewijn said that a carving knife set pairs perfectly with a roasting pan when it’s time to serve a delicious meal. This duo includes a knife and fork made of strong, high-carbon steel. Boudewijn advised that a baking sheet allows hot air to circulate for excellent results.

The Baker’s Delight set includes three pans that are constructed of durable aluminum that will hold up well to years of use. Don’t forget an oven mitt for handling a hot roasting pan. With a long design and silicone material that withstands temperatures up to 450 degrees, this mitt will become your go-to favorite.

Made by a top brand in kitchenware, this roasting pan is crafted of gleaming stainless steel that handles heat well and looks great on any holiday table. It comes with a nonstick rack. roaster features an enamel finish over cast iron that is built to last. It’s easy to clean and comes in several stylish colors to match your kitchen. Boudewijn also likes cast-iron Dutch ovens for roasting a wide range of foods.

This durable model is available in a choice of sizes for preparing everything from sides to main dishes to desserts. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.