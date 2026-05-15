Best Real Estate Deals in Oakland: Condos and Homes Selling for Millions

A condominium that sold for $0.5 million tops the list of the best real estate deals in Oakland in the past week, with the overall average price of real estate in Oakland over the last week being $1.1 million.

player ready... A condominium that sold for $0.5 million tops the list of the best real estate deals in Oakland in the past week. For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Oakland over the last week was $1.1 million, or $460 per square foot.

A total of 33 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,699 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom. The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $300,000 and $1,000,000. The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier





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