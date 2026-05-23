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Best Real Estate Deals in Los Gatos: Rural Residence Tops the List

Real Estate News

Best Real Estate Deals in Los Gatos: Rural Residence Tops the List
Los GatosReal Estate DealsRural Residence
📆5/23/2026 1:19 AM
📰mercnews
52 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 41% · Publisher: 68%

A rural residence in Los Gatos that sold for $0.5 million tops a list of the best real estate deals in Los Gatos in the past week. The overall average price of real estate in Los Gatos over the last week was $1.8 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $564.

A rural residence in Los Gatos that sold for $0.5 million tops the list of the best real estate deals in Los Gatos in the past week.

A total of 12 residential property sales were recorded for the period with an average square footage of 1,797 square feet, three bedrooms, and one bathroom. The sale of the single-family residence in the 16400 block of W. La Chiquita Ave. , Los Gatos has been finalized, price was $688,000. A 2,040-square-foot single-family home in the 23900 block of Summit Road, Los Gatos has been sold.

A 1,015-square-foot condominium in the 100 block of Escobar Ave. , Los Gatos has been sold. The condominium in the 200 block of Palmer Drive, Los Gatos has new owners. A 3,014-square-foot single-family house in the 200 block of Cresci Road, Los Gatos has been sold.

Price per square foot for rural residence $154, single-family residence in the 16400 block of W. La Chiquita Ave. , $652, condominium in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. , $984, condominium in the 200 block of Palmer Drive, $858, and single-family house in the 200 block of Cresci Road, $564. The average price per square foot for the period was $564

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Los Gatos Real Estate Deals Rural Residence Price Square Footage

 

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Render Time: 2026-05-23 04:20:23