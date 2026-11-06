Best Real Estate Deals in Hayward and Surrounding Areas

Discover top residential property sales in Hayward, San Lorenzo, and Fairview between Sept 14 and Oct 4. Analysis of market trends and key transactions.

Real estate investors and homebuyers in the East Bay area have identified a standout deal in Hayward during the reporting period. A single-family home sold for $810,000, leading the list of best residential opportunities between the week of Sept. 14 and the week of Oct. 4. This transaction highlights significant value in a market where the overall average price reached $969,854 for a recent week.

The broader market data indicates that the average price per square foot settled at $327 across 35 recorded residential property sales. These homes averaged 1,834 square feet, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom on average. The analysis focuses on properties priced between $300,000 and $1,000,000 where title was officially recorded during the specified timeframe, regardless of when the initial sale agreement was signed.

Also read Pleasanton Real Estate Sales: $3.2M Sale Tops Market Sept 21 to Oct 4

Top Value Deal in San Lorenzo

A 1,430-square-foot single-family house located in the 500 block of Shirley Ave., San Lorenzo, represents the most significant value in the current report. Purchased for $810,000, this property equates to $566 per square foot. Built in 1951, the residence contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the transaction closing on Aug. 24.

Early August Sales in Hayward and Fairview

Several transactions in early August demonstrate varied pricing strategies across different neighborhoods. A residence in the 3500 block of Bridle Drive, Fairview, sold for $862,500. This 1,486-square-foot home, built in 1961, featured three bedrooms and two bathrooms, resulting in a price per square foot of $580. The deal was finalized on Aug. 6.

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Another notable sale occurred on Aug. 6 in Fairview, where a 2,806-square-foot single-family residence in the 22800 block of 1st Street sold for $918,000. This property, built in 1925, offered seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. The lower price per square foot of $327 reflects the larger living area and higher bedroom count compared to smaller models in the region.

On Aug. 12, two separate transactions were recorded. A home in the 23600 block of Stratton Court, Fairview, sold for $867,000. This 1,292-square-foot house, built in 1956, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, averaging $671 per square foot. Simultaneously, a property in the 22700 block of Hesperian Blvd., Hayward, sold for $870,000. Built in 1951, it features 1,384 square feet, five bedrooms, and two bathrooms, costing $629 per square foot.

Also on Aug. 12, a larger property in the 2800 block of Randall Way, Fairview, closed for $880,000. Built in 1984, this 2,078-square-foot house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its larger footprint resulted in a significantly lower price per square foot of $423, offering substantial space for the price point.

Late August Transactions and Cherryland Sale

Towards the end of August, a historic property in Cherryland attracted buyers. A 1,418-square-foot single-family house in the 700 block of Grove Way sold for $900,000. Built in 1924, the home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction, completed on Aug. 10, reflected a price per square foot of $635.

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Another late August sale involved a property in the 22600 block of Mossy Rock Drive, Fairview. This 1,280-square-foot house, built in 1979, sold for $989,000. It contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal, finalized on Aug. 18, carried a premium price per square foot of $773, the highest among the listed properties due to its smaller size relative to the price.

Additional sales in the period include a home in the 21600 block of Westfield Ave., Hayward. This 1,642-square-foot residence, built in 1941, sold for $825,000 on Aug. 19. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it averaged $502 per square foot. Another sale in the 20200 block of Lucot Court, San Lorenzo, closed on Aug. 18 for $840,000. This 1,214-square-foot home, built in 1951, has three bedrooms and one bathroom, averaging $692 per square foot.