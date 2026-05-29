A total of 34 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,342 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom. The average price per square foot was $701. The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

A condominium in Danville that sold for $0.6 million is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Danville , San Ramon , Dublin , Pleasanton in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton over the last week was $1.8 million. The average price per square foot was $701. A total of 34 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,342 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier. The condominium in the 3000 block of Fostoria Circle, Danville has new owners. The price was $560,000. The condo was built in 1991 and has a living area of 990 square feet.

The price per square foot ended up at $566. The condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 14. A 1,079-square-foot condominium in the 300 block of S. Overlook Drive, San Ramon has been sold.

The total purchase price was $660,000, $612 per square foot. The condo was built in 1988. The condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 16.

A sale has been finalized for the condominium in the 4800 block of Swinford Court, Dublin. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,538 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $504.

The condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 16. The sale of the townhouse in the 400 block of Regal Lily Lane, San Ramon has been finalized. The price was $910,000.

The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 1,356 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $671. The home features 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 15.

A 1,542-square-foot townhouse in the 100 block of Lawnview Circle, Danville has been sold. The total purchase price was $925,000, $600 per square foot. The home was built in 1972. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The deal was closed on April 15. The single-family residence in the 2200 block of Delucchi Drive, Pleasanton has new owners. The price was $930,000. The house was built in 1984.

The house features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17. The sale of the condominium in the 5300 block of Iron Horse Parkway, Dublin has been finalized. The price was $999,000.

The condo was built in 2015 and has a living area of 1,598 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $625. The condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 16.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 900 block of Vista Pointe Drive, San Ramon. The price was $1.03 million. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 1,731 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $597.

The house features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 13. A 1,659-square-foot townhouse in the 2300 block of Cedarwood Loop, San Ramon has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,100,000, $663 per square foot.

The home was built in 2005. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 16. A 1,526-square-foot single-family home in the 8800 block of Davona Drive, Dublin has been sold.

The total purchase price was $1,200,000, $786 per square foot. The home was built in 1962. The house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17





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