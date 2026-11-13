Best Real Estate Deals in Alameda County Past Week Highlights

Alameda County housing market analysis reveals top property sales between $300k and $1.25M during the week of Oct 5 with key transactions in Castro Valley and Berkeley.

The most significant residential real estate transaction in Alameda County for the week of Oct. 5 involved a single-family home in Castro Valley that sold for $1.2 million. This property stands out as a premier deal within the region, particularly when compared to the broader market trends observed during the same period. The average price for real estate across Alameda County over that specific week was recorded at $1.1 million.

Market Statistics and Sales Overview

During the week of Oct. 5, a total of 252 residential property sales were officially recorded in Alameda County. These transactions provide a comprehensive snapshot of local market activity and pricing dynamics. The average square footage for these homes was 1,682 square feet, featuring an average of three bedrooms and one bathroom.

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The average price per square foot across the entire market was calculated at $368. To identify the best deals, this analysis focused on real estate that sold for between $300,000 and $1,250,000. These prices concern residential sales where the title was recorded during the specified week, even if the actual sale occurred earlier.

Top Property Transactions and Details

A single-family residence located in the 2700 block of Stanton Heights Court in Castro Valley has finalized its sale for $1.2 million. Built in 1977, the home offers 1,887 square feet of living space, resulting in a price per square foot of $636. The transaction was completed on Aug. 31.

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Another notable sale occurred in Fairview, where a 2,619-square-foot single-family home in the 1800 block of June Marie Court sold for $1,200,000. Built in 1993, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom property was valued at $458 per square foot. This deal also closed on Aug. 31.

In Oakland, a two-unit property in the 4200 block of Terrace Street was sold for $1.2 million. Constructed in 1914, this historic building closed its sale on Aug. 25. Additionally, a single-family home in the 5800 block of Picardy Drive, Oakland, sold for $1,202,000. Built in 1926 with 1,840 square feet, it had a price per square foot of $653 and closed on Aug. 27.

Pleasanton saw a significant transaction with a 1,478-square-foot house in the 1800 block of Rheem Court selling for $1,200,000. Built in 1986, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom home commanded a high price per square foot of $812. The deal was finalized on Aug. 25. Another Oakland property, located in the 7100 block of Sayre Drive, sold for $1,205,000.

Berkeley and Fremont Market Activity

Berkeley featured several high-value transactions during this period. A large 4,039-square-foot home in the 1300 block of Drury Road sold for $1,206,583. Built in 1995, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence had a low price per square foot of $299. The sale was completed on Aug. 25.

Another Berkeley property, a single-family house in the 1000 block of Creston Road, sold for $1,229,813. Built in 1948, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom home had 2,369 square feet of living space. It was valued at $519 per square foot, with the transaction closing on Aug. 25.

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Fremont also recorded a notable sale with a home in the 3700 block of Howe Court selling for $1.23 million. Built in 1957, this 1,056-square-foot property had a very high price per square foot of $1,160. It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the deal finalizing on Aug. 27. The article data originates from public records digitized by local county offices.

Additional Sales and Market Trends

The Berkeley market continued its activity with a sale in the 1900 block of Delaware Street. This single-family residence sold for $1,243,478. Built in 1912, the 1,768-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The price per square foot was $703, and the transaction was completed on Aug. 27.

The remaining properties in the Oakland cluster include a house in the 7100 block of Sayre Drive that sold for $1,205,000. Built in 1977, this 1,298-square-foot home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It carried a premium price of $928 per square foot. The transaction was completed on Aug. 25, adding to the volume of sales in the area.

These transactions highlight the diverse pricing strategies and property values across Alameda County. From historic Oakland homes to newer Berkeley properties, the market shows varied performance. The focus on deals under $1.25 million provides insight into affordable luxury segments. Buyers and sellers alike monitor these trends to gauge market health. The recorded titles confirm the finality of these high-value exchanges. Data integrity remains crucial for accurate market analysis. Public records serve as the primary source for this information. Readers can report errors to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.