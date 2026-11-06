Best PS5 Charging Accessories and Docks for DualSense and Portal

Review top charging solutions for PS5, DualSense controllers, and the Portal. Compare battery packs, cooling docks, and official stations for reliable gameplay.

Sony bundles only a single USB-C cable with every PlayStation 5 console purchase, leaving users without a convenient charging solution for the DualSense controller once the cable is used for setup. While the packaging includes an HDMI cable for display connection, it excludes any dedicated hardware to keep the wireless controller powered during extended gaming sessions. This omission has driven significant demand for third-party charging accessories that can keep gameplay uninterrupted. The lack of included charging infrastructure means players must seek external tools to prevent their controllers or headphones from dying mid-match.

Battery Pack Solutions for Extended Play

The Remotto5 Wireless Controller Battery Pack functions as a portable power source that attaches directly to the DualSense controller via USB-C. This accessory claims to deliver up to 12 hours of continuous gameplay on a full charge, addressing the frustration of sudden power loss during intense online matches. The device allows users to game while the controller remains connected to the power source, eliminating downtime. Built-in LED indicators display the remaining charge level, providing visual feedback on battery status. Full recharging of the pack itself takes approximately 90 minutes, which is a relatively slow turnaround for its compact size. The unit is designed to be detached quickly without interrupting a live game session.

Also read The World's 50 Best Restaurants, According to ‘The 50’ Best List

Official Docking Stations and Warranties

PowerA offers an officially licensed charging station featuring two docks for DualSense controllers, priced at $17 for a single-dock variant. The device uses an AC adapter rather than tethering to the PlayStation 5 via USB-C, ensuring stable power delivery without draining console resources. Controllers lock securely into place when seated, and users can release them by pushing the DualSense mechanism. PowerA includes a two-year limited warranty with the product, offering peace of mind for consumers. Amazon users have awarded the station a 4.7 out of 5 star rating based on more than 5,000 reviews, citing its appearance and reliability as key strengths. Some buyers reported that seating the controllers can be difficult and noted occasional hardware failures after normal use.

Advertisement

Cooling Docks with Integrated Organization

The Oivo stand serves as both a charging hub and an accessory organizer, scoring 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 23,500 Amazon customers. The station features built-in cooling fans with multiple speed settings to prevent overheating during charging. It is compatible with the base PlayStation 5 model, the PS5 Slim, and the PS5 Pro, ensuring broad usability across the console family. The stand includes integrated LED monitoring to display the charging status of the controllers. Safety features include protection against voltage spikes and short-circuiting. Users simply plug the unit into the console to begin operation, and the product comes with all necessary components for immediate use. The stand is available in several colors at similar price points.

Portable Charging for Remote Gaming

The PlayStation Portal requires specific charging solutions to maintain remote gameplay without console proximity. A dedicated charging base utilizes a magnetized connector to hold the handheld device firmly in place during recharging. Unlike AC-powered docks, this base connects via a USB-C cable with a magnetized adapter, requiring a suitable power adapter or a direct connection to the PS5. The base includes an RGB LED indicator with multiple lighting presets to enhance the aesthetic of the gaming setup. This accessory ensures the portal remains powered for users who rely on PS Plus Premium for remote play without owning a local console.