Best Prime Video Shows to Binge November 13-15 2026

Discover the top three Prime Video series to stream this weekend from November 13 to 15 2026. Explore Campus Drivers The Lord of the Rings and The Terminal List now.

This weekend from November 13 to 15 2026 viewers have a curated selection of high-quality content waiting on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform presents three standout series that cover diverse genres ranging from fantasy epics to contemporary romance and military thrillers. These titles represent the most compelling options for audiences looking to maximize their leisure time over the next few days.

The selection includes the globally dominant Campus Drivers which recently claimed the top spot on the platform. It also features the continuing saga of The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power which released new episodes earlier this week. Finally The Terminal List season 2 remains a powerful entry for fans of intense action and drama. Each show offers a distinct viewing experience tailored to specific audience preferences.

Also read Community Mourns Three Yorba Linda Teens at November 2026 Vigil

Campus Drivers Takes Global Top Spot

Campus Drivers has officially taken over Prime Video's worldwide viewership chart reaching the number one global position. This achievement follows its premiere on November 6 which quickly established the show as a major hit for the platform. The series is based on the French book series of the same name adapting the source material for a modern streaming audience.

The structure of the show is designed for easy binge watching with six short episodes in total. Each episode runs between 28 and 46 minutes creating a complete narrative arc in just four hours of runtime. This compact format allows viewers to consume the entire season in a single evening or split it across the weekend.

The narrative centers on Lois a university student who arrives on campus feeling heartbroken and destitute after losing her boyfriend and apartment. Her life changes when she meets Lane a popular student who founded Campus Drivers a ride-share service operated with his best friends. The show follows their budding romantic drama and shifts focus between several protagonists similar to other coming-of-age series like Off Campus and Sterling Point.

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The series sets up a new franchise for Prime Video that captures the essence of youthful romance and self-discovery. Fans of Off Campus will find a similar tone and energy in this production. The show provides an engaging escape that aligns perfectly with the leisurely pace of a weekend viewing session.

The Lord of the Rings Rings of Power Returns

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power returned this Wednesday November 11 2026 with a four-part season three premiere. The fantasy epic currently ranks as the number one most-watched Prime Video show in the United States. It remains one of the most expensive and significant franchises in the history of the platform.

The series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings movie trilogies. It chronicles the rise of Sauron and the forging of the Rings of Power including the iconic One Ring. The production combines high fantasy elements with action and adventure delivering visually stunning sequences that define the genre.

Ac critical reception for the series remains strong with an eighty-three percent score on Rotten Tomatoes across three existing seasons. A fourth season is currently in development for the franchise. The show received a seventy point nine rating on IMDb and maintains an eighty percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers can catch the latest episodes on Wednesday November 18 2026 with a two-part season finale scheduled for November 25 2026. Although the series has received mixed feedback from some audiences it remains a must-watch for fans of the literary universe. The showrunners John D. Payne and Patrick McKay alongside directors J.A. Bayona and Sanaa Hamri oversee the production.

The Terminal List Season 2 Deliverss Dark Thriller

The Terminal List season 2 premiered on October 21 and remains one of Prime Video's most popular entries for the Fall 2026 slate. The series ranks number two on both the U.S. viewership chart and the worldwide list following its release. After a four-year wait between seasons the show returns with what critics describe as its most powerful chapter yet.

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Chris Pratt stars as James Reece a former Navy SEAL officer who works with the CIA. Reece is tasked with clearing his name by neutralizing a new terrorist threat. The narrative delivers an exhilarating and dark sophomore season that stays true to the military novel adaptation source material.

Critical reception for the second season has improved significantly. The series holds a seventy-three percent score on Rotten Tomatoes which is an improvement over the mixed reviews of the first season. The overall audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is a near-perfect ninety-two percent and the show holds a seven point nine rating on IMDb.

CBR gave the season two an eight out of ten score in its review praising the show for not missing its mark. The season contains eight new riveting episodes that provide ample content for a weekend binge. Although season three has not yet been confirmed the current content stands as a compelling entry in the action thriller genre.

Additional Streaming Recommendations for November

Beyond the top three featured shows ScreenRant previously recommended other notable titles for November viewing. The Chosen an epic biblical series is set to return with its season six premiere on Sunday. This series offers a different genre focus for audiences interested in historical and religious drama.

iZombie a critically acclaimed crime and horror series was added to the platform at the beginning of November. This addition provides another option for viewers seeking darker narratives and supernatural elements. These recommendations complement the main lineup for a comprehensive weekend watch list.

Readers are also encouraged to check updated streaming guides for other major platforms such as Netflix HBO Max and Paramount+. This weekend from November 13 to 15 2026 provides an ideal opportunity to explore these diverse libraries. The combination of Campus Drivers The Lord of the Rings and The Terminal List ensures there is something for every taste.