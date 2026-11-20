Prime Video subscribers can stream top titles including the Nicolas Cage biopic Madden, the Zazie Beetz thriller They Will Kill You, and the holiday action film Red One this weekend.

Prime Video subscribers seeking high-quality entertainment this weekend have access to three distinct and critically noted releases. The streaming platform currently highlights a diverse range of films, including a football biopic, a dark thriller, and a holiday action comedy. These selections cater to varied audience preferences, ensuring that viewers can find a project that matches their specific mood and interests.

Nicolas Cage Leads Madden Biopic

The most popular movie on the streaming service in the United States is Madden, a Prime Video original that premiered on November 18. This biographical film chronicles the life of John Madden, the iconic football coach and commentator who is considered a major symbol of the sport. The narrative focuses on his legendary career and personal journey, providing a compelling look at one of the most recognizable figures in American sports history.

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The film features a star-studded cast led by Nicolas Cage, who portrays the title character with significant energy and charisma. Christian Bale also delivers a standout performance as Al Davis, the Oakland Raiders owner who hired Madden for his coaching staff. Their on-screen dynamic serves as the central engine for the film's narrative drive and emotional resonance.

Supporting the leads is a roster of notable actors including Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller, and Marshawn Lynch. Snoop Dogg also appears in the cast as himself, adding a layer of cultural authenticity to the production. The movie is designed as a quick and engaging watch that should satisfy NFL fans and general audiences alike.

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They Will Kill You Delivers Dark Thriller

For viewers preferring darker content, They Will Kill You arrived on Prime Video on Friday, November 20. This R-rated thriller blends elements of action and horror to create a tense and bloody experience for the audience. The film centers on Asia Reaves, an ex-convict played by Zazie Beetz, who was previously arrested for shooting her abusive father.

Asia takes a job as a maid at a high-rise building called the Virgil in an urgent quest to find her missing sister. Beetz portrays her character with magnetic intensity, depicting a frantic mission that involves fighting multiple adversaries to stay alive. The narrative structure includes several key twists that elevate the tension and reward attentive viewers.

The cast also includes Harry Potter franchise star Tom Felton and Severance actress Patricia Arquette. Their performances contribute to the film's atmospheric depth and contribute to the overall sense of danger and urgency. This title offers a rewarding experience for those seeking an intense and thrilling weekend movie session.

Red One Brings Holiday Action To Stream

Red One serves as a festive entry in the Prime Video lineup, designed to get subscribers ready for the Christmas season. A couple of weeks before December, the film is already trending as the 8th most-watched movie on the streaming service nationwide. It combines traditional holiday themes with a high-octane action premise to create a unique viewing experience.

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The story follows Callum Drift, played by Dwayne Johnson, who serves as the head of North Pole security. He teams up with Jack O'Malley, a hacker portrayed by Chris Evans, to rescue Santa Claus from kidnappers on Christmas Eve. J. K. Simmons appears in the film as Santa Claus, adding comedic weight to the rescue mission.

The movie features exciting action set pieces and entertaining performances from its major stars. With a runtime of 123 minutes and a PG-13 rating, it offers a fresh way to set the mood for the holidays. Directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris Morgan and Hiram Garcia, the film is a fun and engaging option for family audiences seeking holiday entertainment.