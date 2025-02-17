Best Presidents' Day Treadmill Sales 2025: Deals on NordicTrack, XTERRA Fitness, WalkingPad and More

Maximize your home workouts with the best Presidents' Day treadmill sales. We've rounded up top picks from NordicTrack, XTERRA Fitness, WalkingPad and Bowflex, offering impressive discounts on durable and feature-packed models. Whether you're a serious runner or just starting your fitness journey, these deals will help you achieve your goals.

I love running outdoors, but winter weather can sometimes make it impossible to put in real miles safely. It’s times like these when I have to keep my training indoors, and my treadmill is one of my most used pieces of home gym equipment. This powerhouse machine allows you to maximize your time regardless of outside conditions, while keeping your lungs and cardiovascular system in peak form.

Combine it with a great fitness tracker, and you have everything you need to create great daily habits at home. Even if you’re more into strength training, a solid cardio base will help you get more gains.Spending a little more on a home treadmill will give you massive returns over time, but there’s no denying this is a big upfront purchase. That’s where these new Presidents’ Day treadmill sales come in. There are plenty of impressive deals happening now on treadmills that have been through rigorous testing, including our top pick, the NordicTrack 1750. This versatile machine is 20% off, putting the price at just shy of $2,000. When you crunch the numbers, that puts $500 back in your wallet. If you’re looking to spend less, the editor-approved XTERRA Fitness Sport (already our budget pick) is even more affordable at the moment as it’s under $750. These are the best Presidents’ Day treadmill sales of 2025 based on our testing, so you can feel confident in your investment. The NordicTrack 1750 is a favorite amongst our team and serious runners. This machine has a responsive 16-inch touchscreen that’s compatible with iFIT programming and swivels in case you want to use it for off-belt strength training and HIIT workouts. Right now, it’s nearly 30% off when you click the on-page coupon at Amazon.The treadmill also has incline and decline settings to mimic real outdoor running conditions, providing extra challenges you won’t see with any old machine. During testing, we found the 1750 has an incredibly stable feel, making it a great option for long runs and sprinting without shaking. You can cruise on this tank up to 12 miles per hour (or a 5-minute mile) on this machine, with an incline of up to 12%, giving you plenty of variety in your runs.The treadmill’s 22” x 60” deck has lots of cushioning, too, to ease pressure on your joints. There’s even a lower step-up for added accessibility. The XTERRA Fitness Sport TRX3500 is the best machine we’ve tested that checks all the boxes without a prohibitive price tag. Like our top pick, this under-$750 machine can reach speeds of up to 12 MPH with a 12% incline, allowing you to power through a tough workout. Our testing determined that the XTERRA Fitness Sport TRX3500 is lightweight and compact, with a highly convenient folding design. But despite its lower weight, the treadmill’s steel frame still feels solid. The machine’s 60” x 20” deck also offers plenty of room to cruise on.This treadmill has a 6.5” LCD display, 30 built-in running programs, and Bluetooth connectivity, but it admittedly doesn’t have the same smart features and finishes of pricer machines. Still, at nearly half the price of many of our other favorites, it’s still worth considering—especially if high-tech elements are lost on you. The XTERRA Fitness Sport TRX3500 comes with a lifetime frame and motor warranty, too, giving you even more mileage for your investment. The WalkingPad Z1 Walking Pad Folding Treadmill is packed with features you don’t normally see in a walking pad, earning it the distinction of being named the best overall under-desk treadmill of 2025 by our team. As the name implies, this walking pad folds up to save space and can slide under a couch or bed. During testing, we discovered this treadmill has a relatively lightweight (51 pound) frame that’s easy to carry around as needed. It’s also cordless, so there’s no need to seek out an outlet. This walking pad can support speeds of up to 4 mph, allowing you to get in a brisk walk or light jog during your workday. However, most users will likely stride at lower speeds. The Z1 also has a 56.1” deck, which is lengthy compared to many other walking pads. The bright LED display makes it easy to see your metrics as you go.There is currently a 20% lightning deal on it, so capitalize while this discount lasts. Treadmill 22 No matter how you slice it, regular runs and sprints are hard on a treadmill, making durability a premium feature. The BowFlex Treadmill 22 is a powerhouse based on our testing, with a sturdy frame that doesn’t shake, even when sprinting. The treadmill has a large incline and decline range to mimic outdoor conditions, from -5% to 20%, which you won’t see in many other machines. A vast 22” touchscreen leaves plenty of room to see streaming workouts. There’s also the brand's signature Comfort Tech deck cushioning to take pressure off your joints. This machine is large, but it folds up to prioritize space





