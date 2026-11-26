Shop top Black Friday PlayStation deals including the DualSense controller for $54 and Nacon RIG 900 MAX headset for $149.99. Save big on essential PS5 accessories this sale.

Black Friday represents one of the most significant annual sales events for technology and gaming enthusiasts, offering a prime opportunity to upgrade PlayStation setups. This year, savvy shoppers can secure substantial discounts on essential accessories, including controllers, audio equipment, and storage solutions. The sale period provides a cost-effective way to replace aging hardware or add specialized gear without straining the budget.

ScreenRant has curated a selection of eight highly rated PlayStation accessories that are currently on sale across various major retailers. These deals cover a wide spectrum of needs, from everyday gaming essentials to niche items designed for accessibility and enhanced immersion. Gamers are encouraged to act quickly, as these limited-time offers may expire once inventory is depleted or timers run out.

Also read Save Up to 57% on the Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

DualSense Controller Price Drops and Availability

The standard DualSense Wireless Controller is currently priced at $54 on Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and PlayStation Direct, marking a $20 discount from its regular $74 retail price. This significant reduction makes it an ideal time to purchase a spare unit for players experiencing stick drift, battery degradation, or those simply desiring additional controllers for local multiplayer sessions. Several color variants are available through these retailers, including Midnight Black, White, Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue, Cosmic Red, and Gray Camouflage, though selection may vary by location. The DualSense controller remains central to the PS5 experience, utilizing haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to enhance gameplay immersion. Keeping a second controller charged ensures uninterrupted gaming sessions without the need to pause for recharging.

Nacon RIG 900 MAX Audio Headset Discounts

The Nacon RIG 900 MAX HS Wireless Headset is available for $149.99 on PlayStation Direct, down from its standard $249.90 price, delivering a saving of approximately $100. This officially licensed headset offers low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity alongside Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring seamless compatibility with PS5 systems. It features 40mm high-sensitivity drivers that provide loud audio with minimal distortion, catering to both competitive multiplayer and narrative-driven games. Users benefit from over 50 hours of battery life on the 2.4GHz connection and up to 60 hours via Bluetooth. The package includes a dedicated charging base, a self-adjusting headband, breathable earcups, and a flip-to-mute microphone. Customization options for equalizer settings and microphone sensitivity are accessible through the Nacon companion application.

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Sony 27-Inch Gaming Monitor and Charging Hook

Sony has reduced the price of its 27-Inch Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook to $299 on PlayStation Direct and Best Buy, saving consumers $50 from its typical $349.99 price tag. This monitor features a QHD IPS panel with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, HDR support, and variable refresh rate technology. While it reaches up to 120Hz for PS5 connections, the maximum 240Hz rate is reserved for compatible PCs and Macs. The unit is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort, USB ports, built-in stereo speakers, and a headphone jack. The integrated DualSense charging hook allows players to conveniently charge controllers when not in use, enhancing desk organization and workflow.

SanDisk Optimus GX PRO SSD Storage Upgrade

Expanding console storage is critical for modern gaming libraries, and the SanDisk 2TB Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD is available at Best Buy. This internal solid-state drive provides substantial space for high-resolution textures and large game files. Securing this hardware upgrade during the Black Friday sales period allows PS5 owners to maximize their gaming potential without compromising on load times or storage capacity. These combined deals illustrate the breadth of savings available, encouraging players to invest in both immediate comfort and long-term hardware performance.