Best PC Upgrades for 2026

Gaming PCs are one of the most versatile hardware investments you can make, but to maintain such performance, you need to pay attention to upgrading your gaming PC from time to time. In this article, we will discuss the best PC upgrades you should invest in this year, including CPUs, GPUs, and storage.

There are plenty of gaming platforms to choose from in 2026, but few can match the power and customizability of a gaming PC. Whether it's just for gaming or built to multitask across categories like design and streaming, a PC remains one of the most versatile hardware investments one can make.

To maintain such performance, however, it's also important to pay attention to upgrading your gaming PC from time to time. One of the biggest advantages of owning a gaming PC is that it allows you to upgrade individual components whenever the need arises.

For example, you can choose to swap out the CPU or GPU for a newer option, or simply add more RAM if you're looking for a subtle but meaningful boost in performance. Unless you're planning to revamp the entire system, however, you'll need to choose your upgrades carefully to ensure the best gaming experience while making the most of your budget.

After all, those parts aren't exactly cheap in today's market, thanks to the ongoing global memory chip shortage and continued demand for high-performance hardware, of course. So, let's take a look at the best PC upgrades you should invest in this year. CPU CPUs are one of the few hardware components that haven't been affected as drastically during the 2026 chip shortage event, so I'd recommend upgrading yours right now.

They are responsible for delivering smooth gameplay on your screen and efficiently processing game data and system tasks to reduce lag and frame-time inconsistencies. As has always been the case, there are two major players in the CPU market in 2026-AMD and Intel-and each offers a number of options across multiple tiers with different features and benefits.

In 2026, many will be eyeing AMD's cost-effective SKUs, especially the newest Ryzen 9000 series, which promises excellent gaming performance, power efficiency, and on-chip AI acceleration. Intel, on the other hand, made its mark with compelling options for multitasking and overclocking needs. AMD has long been known for delivering strong value and performance per dollar, but that's no longer the case.

Intel has recently flipped the script with its latest Arrow Lake Refresh chips, including the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus and Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, which offer mid to high-end gaming performance at just $199 and $299, respectively. Whatever you pick, make sure you leave some room in your budget for a GPU upgrade too. GPU Next comes the GPU, arguably the biggest contributor to gaming performance (except for those CPU-heavy titles) on PCs and other hardware.

These cards render everything you see on screen. They determine frame rates and visual quality, and support modern technologies like ray tracing and AI-powered upscaling. Modern games are making it increasingly difficult to set aside any plans to upgrade your GPU, so you might as well get it checked off your list this year. Just be prepared to spend a little extra, as these powerhouses are still among the most sought-after PC components in 2026.

AMD is a big player in the GPU market, as it is in the CPU market, with plenty of cost-effective and high-performance choices on offer. For instance, the RX 9000 series has garnered the interest of many gamers seeking top-notch rasterization performance and excellent value for money. NVIDIA, however, has long been the default, and its cutting-edge RTX graphics cards (the latest being the 50 series) have had a large share of the high-end market.

If you don't want to spend a lot on a GPU, but still want an upgrade over integrated graphics, you may want to give Intel a shot too. Its Arc graphics cards are really cheap and good enough for gaming on entry-level and mid-range systems. Storage While storage upgrades don't necessarily give you the same frame rate boost as a CPU or GPU upgrade, they can have a huge impact on your overall gaming experience.

Modern AAA titles are only going to get bigger, with many games easily topping 100GB, so you're going to want to upgrade storage more than ever-that is, if you don't have enough of it yet. If you're still using a traditional hard drive, it's high time you switch to an NVMe SSD. This will boost your PC's boot times, speed up loading screens, and reduce game installation times. In all cases, your system will definitely improve in responsiveness.

If you're still using an aging storage configuration, this is one of the best times to upgrade to a faster drive. Fortunately, there are a multitude of choices available in 2026 for PC storage. NVMe SSDs with PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 are the most popular options out there, providing blistering read and write speeds for gaming and productivity workloads.

As for brands, Samsung Electronics, Western Digital, Crucial, and Kingston Technology continue to provide dependable solutions across a range of capacity and performance levels: pick according to your requirement. In 2026, it's recommended for your PC to have at least 1TB of main SSD storage





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