Nicolas Cage's part-time presence doesn't help 'Best Pancakes in the County,' a derivative effort from writer-director Ken Sanzel.

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” to “Albino Alligator” and beyond, playwrights and filmmakers have long relied on the same claustrophobic premise: Disparate characters are stranded in a diner and pushed to extremes by cold-blooded, gun-toting bad guys. In “laces this whiskery setup with the seriocomic violence and show-offy wordplay one might expect of someone who repeatedly watched early Quentin Tarantino movies, slapped their forehead, and exclaimed: “Hey, I can do that! ” Benjamín Vicuña, Star of Netflix Hit Series 'Envious,' Joins ‘My Last Stand' by Goya-Winner Matías Bize 'Woman Unknown' Breakout Mathilde Arcel on Her Venice Award-Winning Performance and Life After Her Lido Triumph: 'Everything Is Open'in not-entirely-convincing prosthetics , “Pancakes” has the Oscar-winning and profligately prolific actor cast as a cunning criminal known as S.O.

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B. — no joke, that’s how he’s referenced by others and identified in the closing credits — who’s introduced while cracking a safe supposedly stuffed with $11 million in an FBI stash house. When he discovers that his partner in crime lied about how much loot was there, S.O. B. expresses his disappointment nonverbally. But he holds on to another item in the safe, a hard drive that more or less serves as the movie’s propulsive McGuffin.

After that, Cage, sporting garish ‘70s attire and a fake upturned nose that recalls Christina Ricci’s exaggerated snout in “Penelope,” drops out of sight for a stretch, one of his sporadic disappearing acts in the movie. The narrative slack is taken up by the interactions of vaguely defined Tarantinoesque cosplayers at a remote roadside diner that boasts… well, take another look at the title.

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Two heavily armed groups arrive and repeatedly indicate they’re only one insult or cross look away from blasting each other as they await the arrival of S.O. B. On one side, we have hired guns led by Ryder , an S.O. B. functionary; on the other, some rogue FBI agents commanded by a tough cookie named Margot .

Caught in the middle are the diner’s only two employees: Cookie , a fry cook who does his best to keep his head down by preparing food for his unwelcome guests, and Dolly , a brassy young waitress who dutifully serves the gun-toting customers while clearly plotting her next move. Actually, both Dolly and Cookie aren’t quite who they appear to be — which isn’t altogether surprising, given the incongruous calm they display in high-stress situations.

Both characters figure prominently during the best-crafted sequence in “Pancakes,” where editors Magnus Häll and Håkan Karlsson deftly cut back and forth between two different hand-to-hand battles. This montage is all the more impressive compared to the clumsily staged, borderline incoherent violence sprinkled throughout the rest of the movie. Since this is “Best Pancakes in the County” and not “Waiting for Godot,” S.O.

B. eventually arrives at the diner, giving Cage yet another chance to dial it up to 11 while devouring scenery with his customary fervor. A little bit of this goes a long way; a lot, alas, is par for the course from Cage these days.

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On the other hand, many of the bigger laughs come from a few of Cage’s relatively understated co-stars. Brandon Mychal Smith’s deadpan incredulity as a corrupt agent is undeniably comical as he sincerely questions the veracity of the menu’s motto. And Long’s sad-sack demeanor as Cookie enables him to generate as much sympathy as amusement. But there’s no getting around the fact that far too much of “Best Pancakes in the County” is taken up with faux-Tarantino dialogue riffs and overcompensating posing. It’s almost bad enough to give you indigestion while you stifle the occasional yawn.

An Independent Film Company release and presentation in association with Caliwood Pictures of a Beno Films production. Producers: Eduard Osipov, Raja Collins, Eric Brenner, Niko Fomenko, Gary Preisler, R. Wesley Sierk III, Nicolas Cage.

Executive producers: John D. Straley, Audra Gricius, Jina Panebianco, Adam Mirels, Robbie Mirels, Tyler Gould, Nadine de Barros, Samantha Peel, Greta Simolke, Renata Stiglich, Pejman Partiyell, David McCalib Jr., Bradley R. Costello, David Polemeni, Sarah Mayer, Drew Bell, Jonathan Bricklin, Lance Kawas, Ahmed S. Boomrod, Fadi Assaf. The Best Cell Phone Plans for Streaming: How to Get Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max for Free