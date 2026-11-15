Best Open-Ear Headphones 2024 Alternatives to Samsung Galaxy Buds On

Discover top open-ear headphone alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy Buds On. Compare battery life, codec support, and comfort from Bose, Shokz, and Nothing for your daily commute.

Samsung recently entered the growing open-ear audio market with its new Galaxy Buds On, aiming to provide users with a secure and ambient-friendly listening experience. These buds sit outside the inner ear canal, allowing wearers to hear surrounding noises while enjoying music, which is particularly useful for commuters and outdoor enthusiasts. The device supports proprietary high-resolution codecs like SSC and SSC UHQ, alongside standard formats such as AAC, SBC, and LC3. Additionally, the earbuds integrate with Google Gemini and Bixby voice assistants, offering a robust smart feature set for Android users.

Bose Ultra Open Beats Samsung in Battery and Compatibility

The Bose Ultra Open Open Ear Headphones outperform the Samsung Galaxy Buds On in cross-platform compatibility and battery endurance. While Samsung devices pair best with other Samsung hardware, the Bose option supports Bluetooth multipoint, allowing simultaneous connections to an iPhone and a Windows laptop. This feature is absent in the Galaxy Buds On, which limits multi-device switching to Samsung ecosystems only.

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Battery performance also favors the Bose product, with independent tests from SoundGuys recording just over 13 hours of playback on a single charge. In contrast, Samsung claims 9.5 hours of battery life for the Buds On, with the charging case providing an additional 28.5 hours. The Bose Ultra Open case extends total playback time further, making it a superior choice for travelers and heavy users who need extended listening sessions without frequent recharging.

Shokz OpenFit Pro Offers Active Noise Cancellation and Durability

Shokz, a pioneer in bone-conduction and open-ear audio, offers the OpenFit Pro as a strong competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Buds On. A key differentiator is the inclusion of an active noise-canceling system in the Shokz model, which attenuates distracting background sounds. The Samsung earbuds lack this feature entirely, relying solely on passive acoustic isolation through their open design.

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The Shokz OpenFit Pro also boasts a longer battery life, delivering 12 hours of playback on a full charge, with the case adding 38 hours of additional power. This exceeds the 9.5 hours promised by Samsung for the buds alone. Furthermore, the Shokz model holds an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, slightly edging out the IP54 rating of the Galaxy Buds On. The hook-style design may also appeal to users seeking a more secure fit during intense physical activity compared to the clip-on style of the Samsung alternative.

Nothing Ear Open Provides Comfort and Custom EQ Options

Nothing has positioned its Ear (Open) model as a viable alternative to the $230 Samsung Galaxy Buds On, offering competitive features at a potentially lower price point. Although it supports only SBC and AAC codecs, the Nothing X app allows users to customize sound through a detailed equalizer and various audio presets. This software flexibility helps users tailor the audio experience to their personal preferences, compensating for the lack of high-resolution codec support.

Comfort is a significant advantage for the Nothing Ear Open, thanks to its three-point balance rig design, which many users find more comfortable for long listening sessions than Samsung's clip-on mechanism. Battery life is also comparable, with the Nothing buds providing up to 8 hours of playback and the case adding 22 hours. Like the Bose and Shokz options, the Nothing Ear Open supports Bluetooth multipoint, allowing seamless switching between devices. Users of Nothing phones can also interact with ChatGPT via voice commands, adding a layer of AI functionality not available in the Samsung buds.

Key Differences in Design and Ecosystem Integration

Choosing between these open-ear headphones depends largely on the user's existing tech ecosystem and priority features. Samsung's Galaxy Buds On excel in ecosystem integration, offering seamless switching between Samsung devices and support for Samsung Seamless Codec. However, this comes at the cost of limited cross-platform compatibility and the absence of active noise cancellation.

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For users seeking maximum battery life and multi-device connectivity, the Bose Ultra Open and Shokz OpenFit Pro are superior choices. The Bose option provides the longest playback time and superior app presets like Cinema Mode, while the Shokz model offers active noise cancellation and a more durable build. The Nothing Ear Open strikes a balance with customizable sound profiles and a comfortable design, making it an attractive option for those prioritizing comfort and software flexibility over brand ecosystem loyalty.