Best of the Best 2026

It’s the ultimate accolade in luxury: The finest products and experiences of the last 12 months, anywhere in the world.

It’s the ultimate accolade in luxury: The finest products and experiences of the last 12 months, anywhere in the world.

The 5 Best Grooming Products of the Year, From Sisley Skincare to Amouage Decision The Best Luxury Travel Experiences of the Year, From Peru’s Tinajani Homestead to Italy’s Villa BeatriceThe Best Real Estate of the Year, From a Historic Cotswalds Manor to a Neo-Gothic French ChâteauThe Best in Aviation of the Year, From Citation’s Light Jet to Paris Hilton’s Custom GulfstreamThe Best in Design of the Year, From Roche Bobois Cocktail Tables to a Zanetto Tea SetThe Best in Automotive of the Year, From the Aston Martin Valhalla to the Ferrari F80 SupercarThe Best Art of the Year, From a Record-Breaking Gustav Klimt Auction to Rashid Johnson’s Mid-Career SurveyThe Best in Marine of the Year, From Wajer’s Elegant Day Boat to Oceanco’s 364-Foot GigayachtWIA Celebrates 10 Years of WIA World Summit at Annecy, Announces Bonnie Arnold’s Fireside Chat and Asks What Comes Next Galleries Report Lots of Activity at Art Basel’s VIP Preview: ‘As Strong a First Day As We’ve Ever Had’





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