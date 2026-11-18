Our editors have narrowed down hundreds of gadgets to the top 25 products of 2026, highlighting staff favorites across smart home, phones, and laptops. Standout picks include the Roborock Saros 20 robotic vacuum with its unique extending legs for superior obstacle navigation and the Navimow X430 robot lawnmower, praised for its ability to handle varied terrain and large yards without getting stuck.

Hundreds of gadgets pass across our desks each year. Some leave their mark and get a full review or make it to the top of a buying guide.

It’s harder than it sounds to narrow down our favorites. Instead of simply picking products that scored highly, or only those that made it into our buying guides, we asked our reviews team and staff at large to nominate their products of the year.

Also read Streaming and Physical Media Movie Releases November 16 to 22, 2026

Then our editors whittled the list down to the top 25, balancing categories like smart home, phones, laptops, and just cool stuff. The result is our Best of 2026 — a list of products our staff has purchased, reviewed, or just plain loves. It’s still mid-November, and we know new products are set to launch before the end of the year.

So we may update this list if there’s anything we think deserves a spot before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. Then we dive right into CES and start all over again in 2027.is one of Roborock’s current flagship floor cleaners, but it distinguishes itself from the rest of the company’s robovacs with a pair of extending leglike appendages on the underside. It uses those legs to boost itself over obstacles, like uneven transitions between rooms.

It’s highly maneuverable, thanks to its use of spinning mop pads instead of a heavy roller, and without a lidar tower protruding out the top. The Saros 20 is just 3.13 inches tall, small enough to squeeze under most furniture. It’s also equipped with excellent obstacle avoidance, and it uses a split brush design underneath with a gap, allowing hair and fibers to get quickly sucked instead of tangled up in bristles.

’s Jennifer Pattison Tuohy said it was “by far” the best one she tested. It was the only one that could mow her front and back yards in one trip, and the only one that didn’t get stuck. It even successfully rolled through potholes and over small tree branches. The Navimow X430’s 17-inch cutting width was also wider than the competition, helping it finish mowing faster.

It navigates using a combination of technologies, but there’s also a handy remote control mode you can use to take over in sensitive spots in your yard, or to clean up stray grass fronds the bot missed. —is just a regular old Android phone, and that’s actually a triumph. Fairphone has been selling its repairable, ethically sourced phones for years now, and previous generations have been underpowered or come with serious compromises.

The Fairphone 6 Plus doesn’t feel compromised in the same way, and it comes with swappable back panels with different accessories, like a wallet or grip. The $649 price feels entirely reasonable for what it offers, especially when you consider that you can take care of easy fixes, like swapping in a new battery yourself at minimal cost.

In a year when we got a lot of bad RAMageddon-related news in the smartphone industry, the Fairphone 6 Plus felt like a relief.easily secured a spot on our Best of 2026 list. Apple didn’t change much in its winning formula this year but focused on what people care about most: camera and battery life. The biggest update is probably the main camera, which now has a variable aperture that lets photographers adjust background blur and take better low-light photos.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max also has the longest battery life in an iPhone to date, while the iPhone 18 Pro lasts as long as last year’s 17 Pro Max.. Not by much — just a few months — but Samsung beat Apple to market with a passport-shaped foldable. It’s a little thinner, lighter, and narrower than the Duo, and that makes a real difference in how comfortable it is to use for long stretches of time.

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It’s not rated for the same level of dust resistance as the Duo, and it doesn’t feel quite as “premium,” but apps make better use of the cover screen. The more I hold it, the more I think Apple needs to take a page out of Samsung’s book here.3D printing is finally something I can recommend to just about anyone with space for a 30-inch cube in their garage, because the Bambu Lab P2S Combo is the easiest printing experience I’ve touched.

It prints beautifully out of the box but, more importantly, itprinting with minimal care, maintenance, or fuss. I can leave rolls of colorful filament inside for months, then press a button on my phone to print, because the bundled AMS keeps them dry and automatically loads each one.

Technically the P2S arrived in 2025, but I’d never buy a just-released 3D printer:decided to do a Best of 2026, my mind immediately jumped to the nerdiest thing I’ve tested all year —with the same USB-C cables that charge your laptop and phone. Lose your SNES power brick? Want to make a desktop monitor portable? Want to make a Game Boy run forever?

Werewolf VFLEX can make those happen, and so much more. It’s like having a universal AC adapter, one you don’t even need to plug into the wall, because USB-C batteries are amazing. —is an excellent fitness tracker, even if its tracking capabilities don’t go as in depth as other devices. For $100, the Air comes with a thinner and more comfortable strap than, with a design that lets the sensor module be easily removed and swapped into other straps.

Battery life is excellent, requiring just a handful of charges each month while the Air tracks metrics like steps, heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and cardio load. All of that data is available through the Google Health app without a subscription, but for $100 you can upgrade to Google Health Premium, which adds access to video workouts, adaptive fitness plans, and an AI health coach that can share summaries of your day or night and answer questions about your health.

I usually regret my TikTok shop purchases. Not this one. I was tired of filling my journals with muddy, blue-tinged photos from HP Sprocket that faded over time. The Liene Pearl N200 Pro uses dye sublimation, so the colors are super vivid.

The app is easy to use, and it comes with 50 sheets and five ink cartridges. You can usually find it for $100 to $120, and refills cost just $25 for 50 sheets. That’s pretty affordable — especially if you love scrapbooking. —is thinner and lighter than the Oura Ring 4.

The metal finish is more durable than Oura’s previous models, so nicks and scratches should be less of an issue. The case also adds support for on-the-go wireless charging, but unfortunately it’s sold separately. This year’s Oura Ring also dropped the smallest and largest size options. The Oura Ring 5 is still the best smart ring on the market, especially if you’re upgrading from an older model or are new to smart rings.

—2026 is the year nearly every TV manufacturer released an RGB LED TV, which uses individual red, green, and blue LEDs to provide the backlight instead of a field of blue or white LEDs. Theis the best of the bunch, with accurate, vibrant color; the incredible processing that Sony is known for; and a really cool lenticular screen on the stand that hides the cables behind it.

The first generation of a new technology is always a bit tricky, but Sony showed that an RGB LED TV can be done right. —XM4C resurrects the XM4’s comfortable, compact folding designhe’s ever heard, even compared with pricier headphones like Apple’s AirPods Pro 3. They run on Anker’s new Thus chip and feature 9.2mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and IP55 water resistance.

The case also has a built-in display to quickly change settings like ANC or check the Liberty 5 Pro’s battery life, with separate icons for each earbud and the case itself. —to find interesting: It’s the first Apple 5K monitor with a mini-LED panel and quantum dots that has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, it has an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, and it has a bunch of color-accurate reference modes for a wide range of professional uses.

But what got me most excited was the inclusion of Apple’s CMF 2026 color-matching function for its two general picture-mode presets. It’s a new display standard developed as an alternative to CIE 1931, the standard for the past 80 years, which can cause colors to look different across multiple narrow-band display technologies like OLED and mini-LED with quantum dots. Apple CMF 2026 aims to fix that, and I’m here for it.

—, despite running on an iPhone chip, works pretty darn well as a MacBook, and that’s mostly all I need to say. Yes, it now starts at $699 instead of $599 because of RAMageddon, so it’s notgood of a deal as it was when it launched. But it’s a very functional laptop, still has a great keyboard and trackpad, and comes in fun colors.

Apple hit it out of the park with the Neo.is my ideal all-purpose Windows laptop . It’s portable, powerful, dabbles in 1080p gaming, and it’s even user-upgradable and repairable. It’s the Framework formula many of us have come to love, like those precious modular ports, but with a major step up in quality-of-life features: a haptic trackpad, a nice touchscreen, and a much-improved build. Its biggest fault is its price.

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That’s the toll RAMageddon has taken on everything this year — it just hit a smaller manufacturer like Framework harder. Yes, Framework chose an extra-pricey component in LPCAMM2 memory, but that’s also part of why the 13 Pro is so cool and forward-looking.that I recently bought one. A black-and-white-only fixed-lens camera is super niche, but for this photo nerd, it’s the perfect “artsy” pocket camera. I take it with me everywhere, even with my larger cameras duringevents or wedding shoots.

It’s a palate cleanser for everything from slice-of-life family snapshots to New York City street photography. I could achieve that with black-and-white film, but I inevitably fall off using my analog cameras. They say the best camera is the one you have with you, and the GR IV Monochrome is now always with me and always a delight.is the most unusual and best gadget I bought this year.

It’s a bar-shaped device with six customizable buttons and a small trackball in the middle. I put it horizontally below my space bar, and once I tweaked the button layout, it became a daily driver. It feels like a cross between a trackpad and what I wish the TrackPoint on my ThinkPad was. The Nape Pro works over Bluetooth, USB-C, or 2.4GHz and supports up to 1000Hz polling.

Battery life is fantastic, and it’s fully customizable. I still use a mouse at the big desk, but the Nape Pro is now as important to my portable setup as my laptop stand and keyboard.is the best of the bunch. It’s the company’s only model to include lighting and a touchscreen, which makes navigating Xteink’s software, or an, much easier than using buttons alone.

At $99, the X4 Pro is Xteink’s most expensive e-reader, and it doesn’t include access to an online bookstore, but with a 4.26-inch screen, you can slip it in a pocket alongside your phone. , I’m still a huge fan of Valve’s second-generation Steam Controller.

It’s comfortable to hold for hours-long gaming sessions, has enough battery life that I never really think about it, and I love how I can customize nearly everything about the controller on a per-game basis inside Steam. If I have one knock against the controller, it’s that I don’t use the big touchpads all that often to replicate a mouse — but I have used them as giant buttons, which can be surprisingly useful in a pinch.

I think I’ll be gaming with it for years to come. The Peak Design City Bags offer a unique way to hang them up wherever you are. They have a hook so you can hang them off a table and keep them off the dirty ground.

, said they made him a convert: “It beats setting a bag on the dirty ground or hanging it off the back of the chair where it will inevitably slide onto the floor, and it’s far better than holding a bag on your sweaty lap on a hot summer day. ” He said they fit squarely in the everyday carry sweet spot for most people.

I love ridiculous laptops, and there’s nothing quite as over-the-top as dual-screen models like Asus’ Zephyrus Duo and Zenbook Duo. The wildly expensivegaming laptop is the perfect embodiment of this extravagant formula, with a mobile RTX 5090 GPU, dual 16-inch OLEDs, and a $5,500 price tag. It’s a marvel of maximalism.

The more practical version is the latest— with its pair of 14-inch OLEDs and Intel Panther Lake chip — which is still pricey at $2,700, but no slouch for 1080p gaming on its integrated GPU. I wish these kinds of laptops had more accessible price points because they are an absolute treat to use. The more screens, the merrier.power bank is the latest update in its line of ultralight battery packs.

Nitecore has made a name for itself among endurance athletes and backpackers who want to pack as light as possible while still having enough power to recharge a phone and a smartwatch. The NB10000 has IPX7 protection to withstand rain or light immersion, two USB-C ports, a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and enough juice to top up an iPhone 15 Pro twice.

It costs $84, which is a lot more than what you’d spend on a standard 10,000mAh battery, but it’s worth it for anyone who wants a thin and light battery that lasts. Oh, and did we mention there are RGB lights around the USB-C ports?comes close. It works with every platform, has local storage, and offers on-device AI to alert you to people at your door.

It can record 24/7 because it’s hardwired, which also makes it a good choice for reliability, and there’s even the option of power over ethernet. It looks like a giant Mars bar on my front door, but I can forgive it for this because it does everything else very well. And at only $100, it is one of those rarities in tech today: a good product that’s affordable. —is the smartest lock on the block, thanks to ultra-wideband hands-free unlocking.

With your phone in your pocket or bag, it can unlock as you approach, so you can just open the door — no need for keys or fiddling with an app. It’s like stepping into the future. While there are a couple of other UWB locks out there, the Schlage is my favorite because of its sleek, all-metal design, lack of a keyhole, and a very discreet keypad.

Today, it works only with Apple Home Key for that magical unlocking, but thanks to its support for Aliro, the new smart lock standard, it shouldTech leaders are convinced that Jensen Huang’s exit was a plot against him. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleNvidia says it does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEOScoop up three great 4K Blu-ray movies for $33