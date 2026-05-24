Best Of 1980s Cult Classics

Explore the classic 1980s films that lived under the radar but became cult favorites. These films have aged well over the years and deserve to be rediscovered by a new generation of moviegoers.

There are a lot of 1980s movies that remain ingrained in people's minds four decades later, but there were other films that went under the radar when they were released that ended up becoming cult classics.

At that time in cinema history, more people discovered these films when roaming the video store racks, and once films started showing up on VHS, they had a chance to cement their place in history. These movies might not have been what mainstream audiences wanted to see at the time, but they went on to build a lasting legacy for genre fans, especially.

Films like John Carpenter's The Thing and Ridley Scott's Blade Runner both bombed at the box office thanks to audiences wanting to see movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial more. However, now all three of those movies are considered the best sci-fi movies of the decade.

On the other hand, there are many other cult classics from the 1980s that don't have the critical standing of something like Blade Runner. These are films that are still cult classics to this day, 1980s releases that are unknown to most young moviegoers today, but deserve to find audiences still.

These cult classics from the 1980s have aged like fine wine, thanks to the endlessly quotable dialogue, recognizable actors, and some of the best practical effects that overshadow today's CGI





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Cult Classics From The 1980S 10 Best 1980S Cult Classics

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