Prime Video's Thanksgiving week lineup from November 23 to 27, 2026 includes Blade Runner 2099, The Greatest, and The Rings of Power season 3 finale.

Prime Video has confirmed that all eight episodes of Blade Runner 2099 will become available for streaming on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, providing the ultimate binge-watching option for viewers celebrating Thanksgiving. The full season drop replaces the previously listed single-day release date and positions the sci-fi thriller as the standout new series of the week. This strategic move allows fans to consume the entire narrative without waiting for weekly installments, capitalizing on the holiday weekend viewing habits of millions of subscribers across the United States.

The series arrives just in time for the holiday window alongside other major content drops, including the season 3 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on November 25. Love In Disguise also continues its run with its final two episodes releasing on November 23 and 24, capping off a highly competitive week for streaming viewers. Prime Video is leveraging this dense schedule of high-profile releases to retain audience engagement during the extended holiday period, offering diverse genres from fantasy to sports docudrama.

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Blade Runner 2099 stars Hunter Schafer as Cora, a human fugitive who assumes the identity of a Blade Runner in Los Angeles following a devastating war against the Replicants. The show joins an esteemed cast that includes Michelle Yeoh and Tom Burke, delivering a TV-14 rated science fiction thriller that has already garnered a 9/10 audience score. The series serves as the long-awaited narrative sequel to the classic dystopian films Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, expanding the lore of the franchise in a new era.

The showrunner crafted the series to stand on its own while honoring the visual and thematic DNA of Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve's original films. By releasing all eight episodes simultaneously, Prime Video signals confidence in the show's ability to hook viewers immediately, a strategy that has proven successful for other sci-fi properties on the platform. The full-season availability means that the entire plot arc, from Cora's dangerous undercover operation to the broader implications for human-Replicant relations, can be consumed in a single sitting.

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Meanwhile, The Greatest remains the number two most-watched series on Prime Video in the United States since its premiere on November 4. This eight-part sports docudrama traces the monumental early career of Cassius Clay, who later became the legendary Muhammad Ali, focusing specifically on his 1960 gold medal victory and his 1964 world heavyweight title. The series boasts an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score and has been praised for its cinematic approach to Clay's athletic rise rather than offering a standard biographical documentary overview.

Romantic drama fans are turning to Love In Disguise as it approaches its conclusion, with the tenth episode securing a series-high 9.5 IMDb score. The K-drama follows an unconventional love story between a wealthy businessman and his male secretary, who is secretly an undercover woman investigating his potential involvement in a murder. The show's intense narrative arc and high ratings suggest it will remain a top performer during its finale week, drawing in millions of viewers eager to resolve the central mystery.

The Chosen season 6 continues to dominate the biblical drama space, having recently released episodes on November 22 following its three-part premiere last weekend. The series, which chronicles the life of Jesus, is entering its darkest chapter yet and has maintained its position as one of the most-watched shows on Prime Video since its 2019 debut. Two additional episodes will drop on November 29 and December 6, leading up to the season finale that will be released exclusively in movie theaters in February 2027.

Fantasy enthusiasts are also focused on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, whose two-part season 3 finale arrives on November 25. The series has held the rank of Prime Video's number one most-watched show globally since its premiere earlier in November, a streak that shows no signs of slowing. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, and the simultaneous release of the full season allows new viewers to catch up with those who have been following the weekly releases.

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Prime Video's Thanksgiving week programming strategy clearly targets a broad demographic, offering something for every type of viewer. From the high-stakes action of Blade Runner 2099 to the historical reverence of The Chosen, the platform is cementing its status as a primary destination for holiday entertainment. Subscribers can navigate these options using updated streaming guides that cover Prime Video alongside competitors like Netflix and Disney+.

The release of Blade Runner 2099 marks a significant moment for the franchise, bringing a fresh perspective to the cyberpunk genre while honoring its legacy. With Hunter Schafer leading the cast and a full season available on November 25, the show is poised to become one of the most-discussed series of the month. Viewers are encouraged to plan their viewing schedules carefully to take advantage of these concurrent releases across multiple genres.