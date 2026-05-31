Best New Movies on HBO Max This June: 10 Must-Watch Picks

A curated selection of the finest films arriving on HBO Max in June, including classics, modern gems, and A24 favorites.

HBO Max is set to welcome a diverse array of films this June, offering subscribers a rich mix of genres, eras, and styles. While content churn is a constant reality of streaming, this month brings an impressive lineup that balances beloved classics with contemporary masterpieces.

From thought-provoking dramas to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the selection promises to cater to every taste. Here is a curated look at the ten most compelling additions, highlighting why they stand out in a crowded field. Leading the pack is Steven Soderbergh's Contagion, a prescient thriller that gains new relevance in a post-pandemic world. The film follows a businesswoman who returns from abroad carrying a deadly virus, sparking global panic.

More than a medical drama, it dissects misinformation and societal breakdown, anchored by an all-star cast. Its haunting atmosphere makes it a challenging but rewarding watch.

Next, Mid90s offers a nostalgic yet grounded coming-of-age tale directed by Jonah Hill. Set in Los Angeles, it follows a troubled tween finding solace in skateboarding. The film avoids clichés, opting for a raw, minimalist storytelling that captures the era without exaggeration. Room, a Best Picture nominee, delivers a devastating portrait of captivity and freedom.

Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay shine as a mother and son adjusting to the outside world after years of imprisonment. The film explores trauma and perception with remarkable sensitivity, leading to a cathartic experience. I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, a 1932 pre-code gem, remains surprisingly relevant. It follows a war veteran wrongfully convicted and his quest for freedom, offering sharp social commentary that resonates today.

Its raw energy and compassion make it a timeless classic. A24 fans will rejoice as Midsommar arrives, a folk horror masterpiece by Ari Aster. The film turns grief into a terrifying journey through a pagan cult in Sweden, using sunlight and rituals to unsettle. It's a profound exploration of loss and control.

Other notable picks include a variety of genres. Overall, HBO Max's June lineup is a testament to the platform's commitment to quality cinema. Whether revisiting old favorites or discovering new ones, these ten films represent the best of what the service offers this month. Prepare for a month of emotional, thrilling, and thought-provoking viewing





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