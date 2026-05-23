Best New Anime of 2025: Definition of a Shonen Revolution

The Best New Anime of 2025, as declared by Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, revolutionizes the shonen genre with an unexpected path and new standards.

The Best New Anime of 2025, which debuted in the Summer 2025 and continued until Fall 2025, was crowned as the winner of Best New Anime at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026.

Disregarding the competition, including renowned series like, for instance, received compelling arguments for the award. This new series made history by redefining the shonen genre, offering something unique and unconfining in a crowded market. Its theme of a vengeful adventure, accentuated by a realistic and disturbing portrayal of the contrasting lifestyles of the rich and the poor, set it apart from the rest.

The journey of Rudo, the protagonist, leaves an extraordinary impact on the audience, attracting viewers with its distinct plot and humanizes its violent nature, thus making it the Best New Anime of 2025





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Anime Best New Anime Crunchyroll Anime Awards Shonen Anime Rudo Revenge Action Adventure World Saving Darker Themes Realism Humanizing Violence Life Disparity Optimism Hopeful Traditional Defining The Genre Darker Storytelling

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