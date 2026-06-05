Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, De’Aaron Fox, KAT in NBA Finals Game 2)

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals did not disappoint, as the New York Knicks held on in the fourth quarter to pull off an upset and take a 1-0 series lead. New Yor

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is a solid prop target in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals did not disappoint, as the New York Knicks held on in the fourth quarter to pull off an upset and take a 1-0 series lead.

New York has now won 12 games in a row, but the San Antonio Spurs are favored in Game 2 to even the series. If you’re struggling to pick a side in Game 2, especially after New York orchestrated yet another comeback in Game 1, I don’t blame you! Arguably the best way to get involved in the action is by taking a few player props, and there are a ton of stars in this series to choose from.

In Game 1, both Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama struggled shooting the ball from the field, but Brunson came up big in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to lead the Knicks to a win. He’s now shooting 59 percent from the field in the fourth in the playoffs, scoring 105 points. I’m eyeing a player prop for Brunson in Game 2, but he’s not the only player to consider.

Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, who struggled on Wednesday, is a potential fade candidate since his 3-point shot has not come along this postseason. Jalen Brunson needed 31 shots in Game 1 to score 30 points, but he came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to secure the win for the Knicks. Brunson’s usage has been through the roof in the playoffs, as he’s averaging 27.1 points on 20.7 shots per game.

The Knicks star is going to play a ton of minutes and be the primary option on offense, and I think this total is a little too low for him. During the regular season, Brunson had 25 , 29 and 24 points in his three games against the Spurs, hovering around this line in all of them. While I don’t expect another 30-shot game from Brunson, I do think this line is too low.

The All-NBA guard has 26 or more points in 10 of his 15 games this postseason. Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Towns is a great prop target in Game 2: Karl-Anthony Towns played a terrific Game 1 for New York, scoring 18 points and pulling down 12 rebounds while holding Wembanyama in check on offense.

If there’s one thing Towns is going to do every night, it’s hit the boards, as he’s averaging 10.7 rebounds on 16.9 rebound chances per game in the playoffs. While foul trouble in the second round against Philadelphia has lowered KAT’s postseason average, he still has 11 or more boards in eight of his 15 playoff games.

The All-Star big man avoided foul trouble and played over 34 minutes in Game 1, so hopefully he can duplicate that showing on Friday. In the regular season, Towns averaged 11.9 rebounds per game to lead the Knicks. De’Aaron Fox has really struggled shooting the 3-ball in the NBA Playoffs, and that continued in Game 1 of the Finals.

Fox was 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in that matchup, and he’s now just 23-for-78 from 3 in the postseason. So, I’m fading him in Game 2 against the Knicks, especially since Dylan Harper outplayed him. There’s a chance Mitch Johnson gives Harper a little more run on Friday if Fox struggles again.

I don’t want to put a ton of blame on Fox – he’s been dealing with an ankle injury – but his lack of offense has hurt the Spurs at times during this run. Overall, the All-Star guard has made one or fewer 3-pointers in 11 of his 17 appearances this postseason. New York is fifth in the playoffs in opponent 3s made per game, and Fox had to deal with OG Anunoby quite a bit in Game 1.

I think the star guard is an easy fade candidate, especially since he’s only taking 4.6 3s per game in the playoffs. Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.





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