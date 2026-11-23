Discover top book recommendations for fans of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson. Explore titles featuring Greek, West African, and Bengali mythology in this curated guide.

Rick Riordan created the Percy Jackson & the Olympians series, a collection of novels that achieved massive global success by blending ancient Greek mythology with modern life. The narrative follows Percy, a boy who learns he is a demigod and the son of the Greek god Poseidon. After this revelation, he is taken to a secret camp in the wilderness where he and other demigods train to fight monsters from Greek mythology that are invisible to ordinary humans.

The franchise gained further prominence through a high-quality Disney+ television adaptation, although it also suffered from poorly received movies in the early 2010s starring Logan Lerman. For readers who enjoy the seamless integration of twenty-first-century existence with ancient myths found in these books, there is a wide array of other literary works that offer similar experiences and mythological depth.

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Tristan Strong Punches A Hole In The Sky

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia is a novel that received direct approval and endorsement from Rick Riordan, linking it firmly to the legacy of the Percy Jackson universe. Published in 2019, this book falls under the Rick Riordan Presents imprint, a branding initiative dedicated to featuring stories that incorporate mythological elements from diverse cultures intersecting with the real world.

Unlike the Greco-Roman or Norse themes often seen in popular fantasy, this novel centers on West African deities and folklore. It also integrates Black American folktales to create a unique and fascinating blended universe. The protagonist, Tristan Strong, is portrayed as a highly likable character, and the story is praised for bringing an often overlooked culture to life in a way that appeals to tween audiences with its lovable characters and engaging plotlines.

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Among The Hunted By Caytlyn Brooke

Among the Hunted by Caytlyn Brooke, published in 2021, serves as the inaugural novel in the Skyglass series, which is deeply rooted in Greek mythology. The book does not retell existing narratives but instead crafts a fresh story that integrates seamlessly into the established mythos without feeling out of place. It follows Kaitani, a nymph warrior who serves Olean and has fallen in love with Hermes, the messenger of the gods.

The plot is driven by Kaitani's overwhelming guilt following the death of her closest friend and the escalating danger posed by Zeus, who begins actively hunting Kaitani's sister. This forces Kaitani to embark on a quest for revenge after bottling up her emotions for a century, with her ultimate goal being the killing of an immortal. Although the narrative is more mature than typical young adult novels, it remains appropriate for both teens and adults who seek Greek mythology that extends beyond standard retellings.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling, originally published in 1997, remains a essential recommendation for fans of Percy Jackson. This series revolutionized the young adult genre and created a market boom that allowed titles like Percy Jackson to flourish. The similarities between the two series run deep, featuring reluctant heroes, secluded magical academies, quippy dialogue, and various monsters drawn from mythology.

While Harry Potter does not feature actual gods or deities, the structural and tonal parallels are strong enough that many readers transition directly from one series to the other. Both franchises balance adventure and comedy in equal measure, making Harry Potter a natural next step for those who have finished Percy Jackson's story and are looking for a similar blend of magical schooling and monster-hunting.

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The Serpent's Secret And Bengali Folklore

The Serpent's Secret by Supriya Kelkar, published in 2018, is the first book in the Kiranmala and the Kingdom Beyond trilogy, which is based on Bengali folklore. The story centers on Kiranmala, an ordinary twelve-year-old living in New Jersey who has been told by her parents that she is secretly an Indian princess from a place outside Earth. Although she initially disbelieves these stories, they are proven true when a horrifying rakkhosh demon abducts her parents.

The narrative becomes more complex when two princes arrive to whisk Kiranmala away to an alternate dimension, confirming her royal heritage. This series offers a distinct cultural perspective by introducing Bengali mythology to young adult readers, providing a fresh adventure that diverges from the European-centric myths found in other popular fantasy series while maintaining the same spirit of discovery and danger.