Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Discover three great movies you can watch on Prime Video this week. From classic movies to contemporary films, there's something for everyone.

The top movie on Prime Video this week is the 2025 romantic drama Regretting You, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2019 novel. Directed by Josh Boone, the film explores the romantic and emotional lives of Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her teenage daughter, Clara (Mckenna Grace), both of whom are devastated after an accident that reveals a shocking secret.

Though it was no critical darling, Regretting You was a box office hit when it was released last year, and it’s proven quite successful with streaming audiences. But in case that’s not quite what you’re in the mood for, there are still plenty of other options to explore on the platform. From family-friendly classics to bawdy comedies, here’s a look at three great movies that we think you should watch on Prime Video this week





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