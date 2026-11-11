Best Movies Like Mobland: Top Crime Films With Tom Hardy And Guy Ritchie

Discover the best movies like Mobland, including The Gentlemen and Legend. Explore top crime films featuring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Guy Ritchie.

Guy Ritchie remains the definitive architect of modern British crime cinema, a status cemented since his 1998 debut Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. His latest high-profile projects, including the second season of The Gentlemen and Prime Video's Young Sherlock, highlight his enduring influence on the genre. However, the most significant recent addition to his filmography is the series MobLand, created by Ronan Bennett and directed by Ritchie. This caper features a star-studded ensemble including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Paddy Considine, earning an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mobland And The Gentlemen Connection

Fans seeking content similar to MobLand will find immediate satisfaction in Ritchie's 2019 feature The Gentlemen. This film stars Matthew McConaughey as an American expatriate attempting to sell his marijuana empire. The narrative descends into criminal chaos as he seeks the highest bidder, creating a fast-paced and stylish crime web. The ensemble cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong, and Hugh Grant, delivering a mix of wit and brutality comparable to the series.

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Classic Crime Comedies And Twists

The 2006 film Smokin' Aces offers a distinct blend of witty charm and hard-hitting action that mirrors MobLand's appeal. The plot follows a magician turned mafia informant who faces a $1 million bounty after revealing information to the authorities. Various mob personalities converge on the protagonist, leading to a complex web of deception and lies. The cast features Ben Affleck, Ray Liotta, Jeremy Piven, Ryan Reynolds, Alicia Keys, and Jason Bateman in a classic crime comedy setup.

Tom Hardy Performances And Criminal Legends

For viewers drawn to Tom Hardy's portrayal of fixer Harry Da Souza in MobLand, the 2015 biographical crime film Legend is essential viewing. Hardy delivers a remarkable dual performance as the infamous Kray twins, capturing their lavish and tragic lives in 1960s London. His ability to switch between the two brothers offers nuanced perspectives on their criminal rise. The film combines a stellar supporting cast with memorable action scenes, solidifying its place in British crime cinema history.

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Mob Family Conflicts And Dark Comedy

Lucky Number Slevin, released in 2006, explores the infighting between conflicting mob families, a theme central to MobLand. The story places an unrelated third party in the middle of this conflict due to a case of mistaken identity. This setup generates dark comedy through the inherent miscommunications and the wild characters intertwined in the dilemma. The film features Josh Hartnett, Morgan Freeman, Bruce Willis, Lucy Liu, Ben Kingsley, and Stanley Tucci.

Pierce Brosnan And International Crime

Pierce Brosnan's role as patriarch Conrad Harrigan in MobLand appeals to fans of his earlier work in international crime thrillers. Die Another Day, released in 2002, showcases Brosnan as James Bond fighting an international criminal enterprise. The plot involves preventing the construction of a world-threatening space weapon by antagonists. This film highlights Brosnan at his suave and stylish peak, offering a similar tone of high-stakes global crime.