Best Moments from MLB Games in the Past Week

A compilation of the most memorable moments from recent MLB games, featuring standout performances from players like Daulton Varsho, Nick Kurtz, Gavin Sheets, and Masahiro Tanaka.

The Tampa Bay Rays had a crucial game against the Toronto Blue Jays and were down to win in the bottom of the 10th inning, where Daulton Varsho hit a walk-off grand slam.

The Athletics' Nick Kurtz also delivered with a historic home run and sacrifice fly. In contrast, the Atlanta Braves secured their win with a comeback from a 1-0 deficit, and Gavin Sheets hit a game-winning three-run home run in the ninth inning. The Milwaukee Brewers were shutout with a defeat against the San Diego Padres.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees were easily defeated by the Baltimore Orioles. These are the best moments of the games from the past week





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