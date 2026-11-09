Best Medicine Season 2 Ep. 7 Preview: Port Wenn Gets Revolutionary

You say you want a revolution? Here's an early look at FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Best Medicine S02E07: 'Love is a Battlefield.'

You say you want a revolution? Here's an early look at FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Best Medicine S02E07:"Love is a Battlefield.

". That's because S02E07:"Love is a Battlefield" brings us Port Wenn's Revolutionary War reenactment – and a strange medical mystery.

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Meanwhile, it's safe to say that Martin new relationship status very well – and that's not even close to what's on tap. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer – followed by a look at a highlight from the previous episode. Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 7:"Love is a Battlefield" – Martin becomes concerned when, during the Port Wenn Revolutionary War reenactment, some of the citizens start displaying tremors and odder-than-usual behavior.

Also, Martin is affected by Louisa's new relationship with Parker, and Elaine and Al worry that Bert will be lonely when they leave for New York City.. The series follows Martin Best , a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child.

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Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin . He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies.

What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

To make up for CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals not being on tonight, we've got an early look at November 29th's S02E08:"Bad Medicine.

"CBS is re-airing the first two episodes of Robert King and Michelle King's series Cupertino, starring Mike Colter and Rachel Keller. Along with a preview of FOX's Animal Control, S05E06:"Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs," we also look ahead to S05E07:"Stuffed Cats & Goslings.

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"With the next chapter unfolding tonight, here's a look at the next episode of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4, S04E02:"You Won't Hear Me Beg. "SNL Cut For Time: Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes & Jeremy Culhane are Republican candidates who want you to forget about their ads. Marshals MIA Tonight? Here's Our Early Look at S02E08:"Bad Medicine" To make up for CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals not being on tonight, we've got an early look at November 29th's S02E08:"Bad Medicine.

"CBS is re-airing the first two episodes of Robert King and Michelle King's series Cupertino, starring Mike Colter and Rachel Keller. Along with a preview of FOX's Animal Control, S05E06:"Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs," we also look ahead to S05E07:"Stuffed Cats & Goslings.

"With the next chapter unfolding tonight, here's a look at the next episode of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4, S04E02:"You Won't Hear Me Beg. "SNL Cut For Time: Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes & Jeremy Culhane are Republican candidates who want you to forget about their ads.