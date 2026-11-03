Best Medicine S02E06 Preview: Martin Debunks Miracle Cures in Port Wenn

Martin Best faces a wave of homeopathic claims in Port Wenn as Savannah returns. Meanwhile, George loses his taste before a critic visit.

FOX's medical drama Best Medicine returns tonight with its second season sixth episode titled Can't Stop the Healing. The installment centers on Dr Martin Best as he confronts a sudden surge of unverified healing practices sweeping through the fictional coastal village of Port Wenn. This narrative development introduces significant conflict between scientific medicine and local superstition.

Savannah Returns To Challenge Medical Standards

The episode features the return of Savannah, a self-proclaimed homeopath whose presence reignites chaos regarding health treatments in the community. Martin Best must actively work to debunk these so-called miraculous cures that have gained traction among the residents. His professional duty clashes directly with the town's growing fascination with alternative remedies. This storyline highlights the ongoing tension between evidence-based practice and popular belief.

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Personal Tensions Complicate Professional Duties

Beyond the medical crisis, Martin struggles with the developing relationship between Louisa Gavin and Parker. This personal dynamic adds emotional weight to his already challenging week. He finds himself distracted from his primary goal of maintaining order in the clinic. The series continues to explore how Martin's blunt demeanor affects his ability to connect with others while dealing with his own hidden psychological barriers.

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George Loses Taste Before Critic Visit

In a separate plotline, George faces a brutal twist when he suddenly loses his sense of taste. This mishap occurs at the worst possible moment for the Salty Breeze establishment. An influential food critic is scheduled to visit the restaurant during this period. The timing creates immediate pressure for the staff to manage expectations without their usual sensory tools.

Series Context And Character Dynamics

The show follows Martin Best, portrayed by Charles, who left an illustrious surgical career in Boston. He now serves as the general practitioner in the quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent childhood summers. His terse bedside manner often alienates the quirky locals despite their reliance on his expertise. Martin desperately seeks solitude but remains entangled in the community's feuds and fantasies.