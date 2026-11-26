Save up to 50% on top LEGO sets this November. Explore exclusive Black Friday discounts on Star Wars, Marvel, and DC models available on Amazon and Walmart.

LEGO has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated LEGO Ideas Godzilla set (21375) will be released on November 27th at 12 am EST, coinciding exactly with the start of Black Friday sales. This massive build stands as the largest LEGO Ideas model ever produced, featuring an impressive count of 5,363 pieces that construct a towering figure reaching 27.5 inches tall when the head is lifted. Early buyers who purchase the set during this initial window will receive an exclusive gift-with-purchase, provided that supplies last, adding significant value to the already premium-priced prestige model.

The new Godzilla set features intricate textured scales, blue dorsal fins, and a dynamic tail that can be posed in either direction for flexible display options. The kit also includes a heat ray attachment that enhances the dramatic presentation of the King of Monsters. Alongside this major release, LEGO.com is offering four times the normal amount of rewards points on select items, allowing customers to accumulate approximately $75 in store credit after purchasing larger sets like Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship.

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While the new Godzilla set commands attention, established franchises are seeing aggressive price reductions across multiple retailers. The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter set (75325) remains available at a 30% discount on Amazon, continuing one of the most popular deals of the early sale period. This playscale model captures the custom starfighter used by Din Djarin and includes minifigures of Pelli Motto and a small BD unit, appealing to fans of both The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3.

Larger scale models are experiencing even steeper markdowns, with the Battle Droid with STAP set (75428) listed at 40% off on Amazon. This impressive build features over 1,000 pieces and allows collectors to display a fully brick-built B1 battle droid alongside its accompanying Speeder Tank Attack Pod on a dedicated stand. Similarly, the Grogu with Hover Pram set (75403) is offered at a 35% discount at Walmart, featuring over 1,000 pieces and articulation points that bring the beloved character to life with accessories like an alien frog and blue cookies.

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Recent releases tied to Andor season 2 are also receiving notable price reductions, including the Rebel U-Wing Starfighter set (75399). This 594-piece model is priced at $56 on Amazon, down from its original $70 tag, and includes minifigures of Cassian Andor, Dedra Meero, an ISB Tactical Officer, and K-2SO. The ship features a swing-wing function that positions the wings in a V-formation, mirroring its appearance in Rogue One and the second season of the Disney+ series.

Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle (75406) is marked at 50% off at Walmart, a deal that is moving quickly through online inventory. Other Star Wars sets marked at 50% off, such as the Kylo Ren and Jango Fett Helmet set and Jango Fett's Starship, have already sold out online, prompting shoppers to check local stores for remaining stock. These rapid sellouts highlight the intense demand for discounted collectibles during this year's shopping event.

DC Superheroes fans can take advantage of sales on sets featuring characters from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. The Batman Tumbler vs. Two-Face & The Joker set (76303) is currently available at Walmart with a $12 discount. This build includes the Bat-signal and features the core trio of characters from the acclaimed film series, making it a relevant purchase before the set retires at the end of the year.

In the Marvel category, the newly released Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase set (76349) is being sold at 20% off on Amazon. This set allows builders to recreate the opening sequence of Spider-Man: Brand New Day using minifigures of Spider-Man, Tarantula, and Tombstone. The DODC prison transport vehicle serves as a solid addition to any LEGO city collection and appeals to fans of modern superhero cinema.

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The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E. model (76339) is available at a 25% discount on Amazon, representing the loyal robotic helper from the MCU. This large-scale model features detailed articulation and is expected to appear in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. Collectors should note that high-demand items are disappearing fast, so acting quickly on remaining inventory across all categories is advisable for those seeking the best deals.