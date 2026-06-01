Best Laptops Under $1,000 in 2026

The ongoing memory crisis is causing a shortage of memory and storage, leading to a significant increase in prices. We've scoured the web to find the best laptop models that you can buy in 2026, and here are our top picks.

The ongoing memory crisis is causing a shortage of memory and storage, leading to a significant increase in prices. As a result, several companies have hiked the prices of their laptops, making them more expensive.

However, there are still affordable options available in the market. We've scoured the web to find the best laptop models that you can buy in 2026, and here are our top picks. The list includes Windows, ChromeOS, and macOS-powered laptops that are selling for less than $1,000 brand-new, and without any discounts. While all our recommendations are good enough for everyday tasks, each has its own specialization.

The Chromebook is targeted at working primarily in the browser, while some options sport 2-in-1 designs for versatility, and one is capable of gaming. The MacBook Neo is Apple's budget laptop and its cheapest MacBook model ever. It starts at just $599 and comes with Apple's A18 Pro chip, 8 GB of memory, 256 or 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display.

The Neo offers two USB-C ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and there's a 1080p webcam for your video calls. Apple claims the Neo can last up to 16 hours of video streaming and 11 hours of web browsing from the built-in 36.5‑watt‑hour battery. The Acer Aspire 16 features a 16-inch display, which is large for a laptop of its price.

That 16-inch panel is a WUXGA display, which has a 1,920 by 1,200 resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 350 nits of brightness. The Acer Aspire 16 AI laptop comes with a 1440p webcam and a variety of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, a microSD card slot, HDMI, and a headphone jack. The OmniBook 5 14 is an ultra-thin, lightweight laptop that includes a 14-inch OLED screen with a 1,920 by 1,200 resolution and up to 300 nits of brightness.

The laptop only comes with four ports, including two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. HP promises up to 34 hours of battery life, and it did exceptionally well in PCMag's test, lasting for 34 hours and 48 minutes. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a great option for those who prefer a Chromebook. It has been out for a while but is still worth considering even in 2026.

In fact, reviewers at recommend this as the best Chromebook under $1,000





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