Explore the definitive Hulk comic runs that shaped Bruce Banner. From Lee and Kirby to Peter David, discover the creators who defined the green monster.

The Hulk stands as a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe, having been an integral part of its history since 1962. As one of the first characters the publisher rolled out, the green monster was unlike any other hero appearing in comics at that time. This character bucked every trend in superhero comics, upending the norm of square-jawed, handsome men.

Hulk Defined by Legendary Creators

The character became one of Marvel's most popular figures thanks to a television series in the late 1970s and early 1980s. This exposure was bolstered by a steady stream of cartoons and two feature films, one set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a flagship character, the Hulk has almost always had an ongoing series since the early 1960s, driven by compelling comics that inspired these screen adaptations.

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Stan Lee and Jack Kirby Origin Story

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the Hulk in 1962, inspired by literary characters such as Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde. The origin was tied to radiation and atomic testing, featuring scientist Bruce Banner. Banner was studying gamma radiation when he was caught in a gamma explosion, which transformed him into the Hulk. Jack Kirby elevated Stan's premise by infusing it with a lingering sense of dread. When Bruce transforms for the first time, the story veers into the dark and disturbing.

Len Wein and Herb Trimpe Era

Herb Trimpe penciled The Incredible Hulk for an amazing seven years, a record that has not been toppled. He is regarded as the character's definitive artist, with dynamic art that helped define the Hulk for years. Trimpe's collaborator for most of his tenure was the legendary Len Wein. Wein left his mark on the Hulk in the 1970s. Their most notable accomplishment was the introduction of Wolverine, who joined the X-Men a year later.

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Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema Innovations

Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema's run on The Incredible Hulk in the early to mid 1980s ranks as one of the character's best. Mantlo mined the Hulk's psyche, suggesting the monster was the product of childhood abuse by his father Brian Banner. This introduced Brian as a villain, a thread picked up by later creators. Mantlo also created Rocket Raccoon and Cloak and Dagger. He made the shocking decision to give the Hulk Banner's intellect, a move that cast a huge shadow over future runs.

Peter David Record-Breaking Tenure

For many fans, Peter David is the definitive Hulk writer. He worked in the business office at Marvel and took the job because no one else wanted to write The Incredible Hulk. David wrote the character for a record-breaking 12 years, during which time he worked with great artists. Todd McFarlane drew some of the run's most iconic stories, while Dale Keown added his own stamp. David explored the relationship between Banner and the Hulk, taking the character to new heights.