Best Holiday Weekend Sales: Deep Discounts on Fashion, Swimsuit, Sweaters, Jeans, and More

The author shares their findings of the best holiday weekend sales across the internet, including deep discounts on fashion, swimwear, sweaters, jeans, and more.

all across the internet, and I’ve found hundreds of great ones. But now that the holiday weekend is actually here and all sales are live, I feel confident in saying that I’ve found the two dozenbest of the bunch.

Like last year (and most long weekends, to be fair), you’ll find the deepest discounts on fashion.pizza ovensYou can’t beat the price on this now-$8 minidress from Old Navy. It’s the ideal LBD for any summer activity. And here’s some super-discounted swimwear for your kids, too. Everything at Hanna Andersson is up to 50 percent off, and you can use the code FUN20 to get an additional 20 percent off your order.

If you’re an off-season shopper like me, you’ll love all the sweaters on offer at Alex Mill, which are up to almost 60 percent off. This one’s a cotton-linen blend, so you can wear it on cooler summer nights, too. This unisex striped roll-neck has also captured my heart (and comes in a nice summer-weight cotton). It was released late last year and, to my knowledge, is at its lowest price ever.

I just have to decide which of the three equally lovely colors to get.making these carpenter-esque jeans a mere $35 (one of the best deals we ever see on men’s fashion at Madewell).that this one’s fluffy, two-ply Turkish-cotton gauze fabric is “supersoft” and light enough to wear even during the warmer months. It comes in a range of cool colorways, too, she says, “meaning that I don’t need to feel particularly ashamed if I’m still wearing it at, say, 3 p.m. on a Tuesday.

”are a worthy splurge.

“They still have an air of granny to them — they are full coverage and look a bit like a 1950s swimsuit bottom,” she writes. “They don’t roll down or ride up or give me a wedgie. I basically forget that I’m wearing them. ”last year, and so far the title remains.

“The Newports are, perhaps, a podiatric improvement on the Voya Infinities in that they provide more coverage and traction,” senior writer Lauren Ro explains, adding that they are practical yet stylish in a gorp-y way.is an additional 20 percent off with the code EXTRA20. I’m really liking these rain shoes — they also come infor the holiday weekend.

My top pick: the AirPods Pros, which are 20 percent off — not their best price ever, but a respectable discount if you’re in need them. They feature “transparency” mode, which lets external sounds through while you’re listening to music or podcasts.are up to 30 percent off at Anthropologie.

These colorful, vintage-inspired goblets won’t shatter and would look lovely at an alfresco dinner party.is having a sitewide sale — 25 percent off, the best discount it offers — but its “last call” section has some even bigger savings, like this organic-cotton sheet set for over half off.boasts excellent sound for its size and comes in fun colors. It also makes an excellent Father’s Day gift (which, as a reminder, is less than a month away! ).

— it actually, truly works, according to Ro — has a nine-hour battery life, so you can stay outside later and longer without getting bitten. Jackery’s portable power stations are great for camping and other outdoor pursuits. You can charge it up at home or attach a solar panel for continuous power





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