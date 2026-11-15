Best Holiday Rom-Com Books of 2026: Top Romance Novels for Winter

Discover the 22 best holiday romance novels releasing in 2026. Explore top picks for snowed-in, fake dating, and second-chance rom-coms for the winter season.

ScreenRant has curated a definitive list of 22 essential holiday romance novels to help readers navigate the crowded bookshelf of winter-themed fiction. The publication notes that holiday rom-com books have been releasing since late September and early October, providing readers with a plethora of choices well before the festive season arrives. For 2026, these holiday-themed books feature couples that find love during Christmas, Hanukkah, and the winter solstice, offering diverse narratives for various traditions.

Curated List of 22 Best Holiday Rom-Coms

Because of oversaturation in the genre, it can be hard to know which books are worth your time amidst the steady stream of new releases. To solve this, ScreenRant has curated a list of 22 worthy holiday rom-com novels across different tropes to help readers cozy up with high-quality stories this winter. The guide invites readers to grab their favorite beverage and a blanket, positioning these selections as the premier literary companions for the season.

Also read NCIS Franchise Holiday Hiatus and Fall 2026 CBS Schedule Update

Snowed-In Rom-Coms Feature Forced Proximity

The snowed-in trope is a staple of holiday rom-coms, adding a fun, wintry twist to forced proximity scenarios that test the resilience of romantic pairs. Four specific books highlight couples who are forced to re-evaluate what matters most while they fight the magnetic pull that draws them together during blizzards. For those who prefer spicier stories within this subgenre, Mistletoe All The Way and The Holiday Haters are the way to go, offering more explicit content.

Other titles in the snowed-in category provide a different tonal balance for readers seeking variety. 'Tis the Damn Season is a little steamy but mostly sweet, catering to audiences who want heat without overwhelming intensity. Meanwhile, All I Want for Christmas Is Hughes feels similar to the best Hallmark movies, appealing to fans of wholesome, cinematic-style romance narratives.

Advertisement

Fake And Accidental Relationship Dynamics

Fake dating and accidental relationships are a cornerstone of the rom-com genre, appearing year-round, but they have a special kind of magic when placed during the holidays. All these books play into the fact that family and communities can add pressure to be happy and in a relationship during the holidays, driving the plot forward. Some books, like Christmas Staycation, feel like screwball rom-coms, emphasizing chaotic and humorous situations.

In contrast, other titles in this category derive humor from different sources to keep the narrative engaging. Dodging Mistletoe derives humor from witty banter and charming absurdity, offering a lighter, dialogue-driven experience. This variety ensures that readers looking for fake relationship tropes can find stories that match their preferred style of comedy and tension.

Forced Proximity And Grumpy Sunshine Tropes

While some holiday rom-coms use the snowed-in microtrope, others use broader forced proximity scenarios to keep love interests in the same space whether they like it or not. These books force the love interests to work together or share the same space, creating inevitable romantic tension through unavoidable interaction. A Very Merry Detour and Deck the Hauls add in an extra grumpy/sunshine dynamic, playing on classic character archetypes to drive the narrative.

All of these forced-proximity couples reach a point where they want to be around each other, resolving the initial conflict with romantic resolution. The transition from annoyance to affection is central to the appeal of this category, allowing readers to enjoy the buildup of tension alongside the characters.

Advertisement

Second-Chance Romances And Winter Magic

Holiday movies and books love to use winter magic, whether metaphorical or literal, to give folks a second chance at love and redemption. Second chances and redemption are the basis of the best Christmas stories, like A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens and It's A Wonderful Life, setting a high bar for emotional resonance. Luckily, holiday rom-coms integrate this idea into love stories, appealing to readers who enjoy themes of growth and forgiveness.

Throughout the Christmas and Hanukkah season, couples in these books get the chance to find love again with someone they once lost. It will require vulnerability and openness for these characters to succeed, adding emotional depth to the festive backdrop. This focus on reconnection resonates deeply with the reflective nature of the holiday season.

Short Story And Novella Collections

For readers who want a shorter, less time-consuming read, short story and novella collections are the ideal choice for busy schedules. Each story in A Married Little Christmas and Witching You Holiday Collection is a little longer but still easy to consume, providing substantial content in bite-sized formats. Meanwhile, The Twelve Loves of Christmas and Snow This Is Love are even shorter but just as compelling romances that fit into quick reading slots.

The best part about the twelve-story collection is that you can read it like an advent calendar, marking the days with a new story each day. The stories are so short that they won't take an unbearable amount of time each day, making them perfect for daily reading rituals. This format allows for a sustained engagement with the genre without the commitment of a full-length novel.