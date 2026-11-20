Discover the top three HBO Max series to stream this weekend, including the legal thriller War, the acclaimed period drama The Gilded Age, and the new docuseries Crown of Deceit.

HBO Max subscribers have a tightly curated selection of premium content available for immediate consumption this weekend from November 20 through November 22, 2026. The streaming platform currently highlights three distinct series that cater to diverse viewing preferences, ranging from high-stakes legal dramas to gripping historical reenactments and investigative journalism. These titles represent a mix of global trending shows and critically acclaimed prestige television that have dominated viewership charts in recent weeks.

The legal thriller War represents one of the most significant viewing opportunities on the platform right now, as its first season reached a critical conclusion on Thursday, November 19, 2026. With all eight episodes now available for streaming, the series ranks as the third most-viewed program on HBO Max worldwide and has seen its audience numbers and critical ratings surge with each new release. The narrative focuses on the intense corporate battles fought by its central characters, delivering a sophisticated tone that draws favorable comparisons to previous HBO hits such as Succession and Industry.

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The season finale resolves the ongoing divorce proceedings between the character Carla, portrayed by Sienna Miller, and Morgan, played by Dominic West. This dramatic culmination sets the stage for a second season that will introduce a new cast of characters navigating a different corporate dispute. The show currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 85 percent, reflecting strong audience satisfaction and critical approval for its ensemble cast and intricate plotlines.

Viewers who missed the initial releases can now binge the entire season in a single weekend, capitalizing on the momentum that has kept the show trending globally. The accessible structure of the series makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a complete narrative arc without committing to an open-ended storyline. Warner Bros. Discovery continues to position War as a flagship original series for its Fall 2026 lineup, aiming to retain subscribers through high-production-value storytelling.

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The Gilded Age stands out as the most critically acclaimed series on the platform this weekend, boasting a 91 percent overall Rotten Tomatoes score across its four seasons. The fourth season has tied with the third season for the highest ratings in the franchise's history, achieving an individual score of 96 percent. This historical drama, set against the backdrop of 1880s New York City, explores the social conflicts between established aristocracy and emerging industrial wealth.

The series has garnered significant recognition, including fifteen Emmy nominations and one win, while maintaining its position as the most-watched show worldwide on HBO Max. Production values are frequently cited as some of the best on streaming platforms, with particular praise for the costume design and set decoration that accurately reflect the era. The narrative centers on the clash between old and new money, providing a rich visual and textual experience for period drama enthusiasts.

Carrie Coon delivers a standout performance as Bertha Russell, the wife of a railroad tycoon who challenges the social norms of Manhattan's elite. Her character utilizes aggressive financial strategies to disrupt the status quo, making her a compelling and sympathetic figure for audiences. The fourth season released its fourth of eight episodes on Sunday, November 1, 2026, continuing to build anticipation for the remainder of the season. The show has already been confirmed for a fifth season, ensuring its longevity on the platform.

Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal offers a concise and intense viewing experience for those interested in true-crime documentaries and industry exposés. The three-part docuseries arrived on HBO Max last Thursday, November 12, 2026, and is currently ranking ninth on the platform's U.S. streaming chart. With a total runtime of two hours and eight minutes, the series is specifically designed for single-sitting consumption, with each episode running approximately forty-two or forty-three minutes.

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The documentary investigates misconduct within the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants, featuring testimony from prominent former contestants and industry whistleblowers. Key revelations include allegations of rigged outcomes and the use of elaborate non-disclosure agreements to silence critics. The series examines the 2025 pageant held in Thailand, which was marred by controversy including the withdrawal of a contestant and a judge from the competition.

The release of the series coincides with growing public interest ahead of the 75th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place on November 24, 2026. By providing context to the recent controversies, the documentary adds depth to the ongoing narrative surrounding the organization. This timing makes it a relevant and timely watch for audiences preparing to tune in to the upcoming international event. The series offers a sharp critique of the pageant industry, backed by insider accounts that challenge the polished public image of the competition.