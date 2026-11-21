Discover the top HBO Max movies this weekend, including The End of Oak Street, the biopic Tony, and the dark comedy The Roses, with detailed cast and plot insights.

The HBO Max streaming service has curated a diverse lineup of films this weekend, balancing high-octane genre thrills with emotionally resonant character studies. While last week's recommendations focused heavily on established franchises like The First Purge and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, this week's selection emphasizes impactful storytelling that does not necessarily rely on franchise recognition to engage audiences. Viewers can expect a mix of new releases and enduring favorites that cater to a wide array of cinematic tastes, ensuring there is something compelling for every demographic tuning in for entertainment.

The End of Oak Street Tops Streaming Charts

The End of Oak Street currently holds the position of the most popular movie on HBO Max in the United States, driven by its unique blend of science fiction, mystery, and thriller elements. Although the film grossed $121.6 million against a reported budget of $85 million, failing to achieve blockbuster status at the cinema, it has found a strong second life on the streaming platform. The narrative follows an entire neighborhood transported into a prehistoric jungle where dinosaurs once ruled the Earth, blending intense tension with a heartfelt family drama.

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Directed by David Robert Mitchell, the film draws tonal comparisons to Steven Spielberg's early Jurassic Park entries, utilizing shadows and suspense to build anticipation for major dinosaur reveals. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor deliver charismatic performances as the Platts, a couple fighting to keep their family together while navigating relationship tensions and lethal prehistoric threats. The runtime is listed as 100 minutes, and the project features producers J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper alongside Mitchell.

Tony Explores Anthony Bourdain's Early Life

A24's Tony, released on HBO Max on Friday, November 20, offers a gripping coming-of-age drama that chronicles the formative years of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. The film adapts elements from Bourdain's memoir, Kitchen Confidential, focusing on a 19-year-old Bourdain, played by Dominic Sessa, as he takes his first steps toward becoming a household name. Sessa delivers one of the year's most exciting performances, fleshing out the young chef without resorting to caricature or imitation.

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The cast features a blend of veteran actors and rising stars, including Antonio Banderas as José Vatel, who brings gravitas and energy to the role, alongside Leo Woodall and Emilia Jones who add flair to the narrative. By focusing on the personal journey and culinary beginnings of Bourdain, the film provides an intimate look at the man behind the legend, appealing to both food enthusiasts and drama lovers seeking a grounded, character-driven story.

The Roses Delivers Dark Comedy Entertainment

Also arriving on HBO Max on Friday, November 20, is The Roses, a black comedy adaptation of the 1981 novel The War of the Roses. The film features an all-star cast including Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as Theo and Ivy Rose, a couple whose seemingly perfect marriage crumbles into a bitter war over divorce terms. The conflict escalates when Theo's career hits a slump while Ivy's new restaurant takes off, leading to resentment and domestic strife.

The sharp screenplay is written by Tony McNamara, known for his hit series The Great, which positions him perfectly to tackle a text with biting humor and dark themes. Supporting performances from Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, and Kate McKinnon add depth to the ensemble, making The Roses a fun and engaging watch for viewers seeking a star-studded comedy with a cynical edge. The film stands as a compelling counterpoint to the more serious dramas currently available on the platform.

Streaming Trends and Viewer Recommendations

In terms of ongoing viewer habits, Madame Web remains the sixth most-watched movie on HBO Max in the United States, while The First Purge holds the tenth spot from the previous week's listings. These figures indicate that while new releases like The End of Oak Street, Tony, and The Roses are gaining traction, franchise films continue to hold significant viewer retention on the platform. Subscribers looking for excitement can still rely on these established titles for familiar entertainment alongside the new arrivals.

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For this weekend, the recommendation shifts away from pure franchise fatigue toward films that offer fresh perspectives and emotional depth. The End of Oak Street appeals to fans of dinosaur thrillers and time travel mysteries, Tony attracts those interested in biographical dramas and culinary history, and The Roses caters to audiences who enjoy sharp, character-driven black comedies. This diversified selection ensures that whether viewers seek adrenaline or introspection, HBO Max provides a robust roster of high-quality content to explore over the coming days.