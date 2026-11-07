Best Graphics Card Deals Today: Nvidia, AMD and Intel Options Compared

Graphics card prices have climbed well above original MSRPs across Nvidia, AMD and Intel models. Here is where shoppers can still find value and what to watch for.

Building a PC with graphics card components you source yourself is no longer as practical as it once was, and buyers shopping for a new graphics card are facing prices that have inflated well beyond original manufacturer suggested retail prices. Rising production costs, part shortages, strong brand recognition and growing demand from gamers who want to use Nvidia's DLSS technology have all pushed prices upward across the market.

Still, shoppers who want to assemble their own machine have a few workable options in today's market. The guidance below covers Nvidia, AMD and Intel cards, along with the retailers and secondhand channels where the most realistic deals were found at the time of writing.

Also read AMD Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue Driven by Data Center Growth

Why Self-Sourced PC Parts Cost More Right Now

Self-built PCs have become harder to justify because graphics card prices are being driven by production costs, component shortages and brand premiums. Gamers who want DLSS support are adding further pressure to demand for newer cards.

Buyers should expect little relief from these forces in the near term. Prices have risen across the board, which means even older or budget-focused options often sell well above the price they originally launched at.

The budget segment has been hit hardest. Graphics cards from AMD and Intel once served as affordable alternatives to Nvidia, but all GPUs are now rising in price, shrinking the pool of inexpensive options.

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Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti Value Compared

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 is the most practical entry-level Nvidia graphics card at a relatively reasonable price. It was introduced at an MSRP of $299, although it has rarely sold at that figure, and it ranks as the second most popular discrete GPU behind the RTX 5070, giving buyers a large base of community knowledge and support.

Shoppers willing to spend more may find the RTX 5060 Ti worth the step up. Its additional CUDA cores are well worth an extra $50, according to the analysis, especially for buyers who want to future-proof their build and begin gaming at 1440p.

Higher-end Nvidia models are far harder to find. Few RTX 5070 cards, and even fewer RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 cards, are in stock at major retailers, and those that are available sell for nearly double the original $549 MSRP of the RTX 5070.

Older Nvidia generations are a weak choice. Many manufacturers no longer carry the 30-series and 40-series, and those that still list them are priced at levels comparable to the 50-series, which makes them a worse value.

AMD and Intel Graphics Card Prices Above MSRP

AMD and Intel graphics cards still offer respectable value at their current asking prices, but most are selling above their original launch prices. Buyers should not expect to pay MSRP, though some models may approach it when they go on sale.

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The Intel graphics card available for $309.99 at Micro Center is the lowest-priced option found in the review, but it is pickup only. Shoppers whose local store lacks stock will not be able to buy it online. The next cheapest shippable option was listed at $289.99 during the sale, which is still close to $100, or 41%, above the original $219 MSRP.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 has also seen notable deals. Best Buy carries one model for $369.99, which is almost exactly $100 above the original $269 MSRP. For a Radeon 90-series card, the best deal found was $459.99 at Best Buy, still considerably more than the original $299 asking price.

Analysts advise buyers who find any of these Intel or AMD cards on sale to act quickly, since prices are expected to climb further.

Where to Find Graphics Card Deals and Avoid Scams

Amazon was not recommended for graphics card purchases at the time of the review. Researchers checked several popular GPUs across Best Buy, Newegg, Micro Center and Amazon, and did not find a single Amazon deal worth buying.

Buyers who want a bargain can look at used or refurbished graphics card listings on eBay and Craigslist, alongside Best Buy, Newegg and Micro Center. These secondhand channels carry risk, however. Many listings are non-functioning or marked box only, with no graphics card included and no returns accepted.

Before buying from a private seller, check the condition, photos and description carefully, and contact the seller with any questions. Confirm the return policy first in case the card arrives broken. Setting up price alerts on Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers can also help, though thousands of other buyers use the same tools, so speed matters when popular cards go on sale. Buying directly from a friend or neighbor can produce good deals as well.